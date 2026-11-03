Beakerhead Reimagined as Petri Dish Festival at Telus Spark

Calgary's Beakerhead returns as Petri Dish this weekend at Telus Spark. The three-day festival features science, art, and innovation with free admission on Saturday.

Calgary's beloved Beakerhead festival is returning to the city after a brief hiatus, launching this weekend under a new identity called Petri Dish. The event takes place at the Telus Spark Science Centre, marking a significant moment for local cultural programming that has been paused since last year.

Festival Rebranding and Core Details

The original Beakerhead initiative was first launched in 2013, establishing itself as a staple of Calgary's creative landscape. Officials paused the festival last year to evaluate how to successfully bring the event back to a growing and changing city. This strategic pause allowed organizers to reimagine the experience, resulting in Petri Dish, a three-day celebration combining science, art, engineering, music, and innovation.

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Telus Spark described the new format in a news release issued on Tuesday. They stated that the festival invites Calgarians to step into the unexpected and become part of the experiment. The program promises a diverse array of activities ranging from fiery science experiments and psychedelic funk performances to live dome shows and sensory mysteries.

Event Schedule and Friday Launch

The festivities begin on Friday, Nov. 6, with an adults-only evening known as Beakernight. This launch event runs from 6 p.m. to midnight and offers a unique start to the weekend. Attendees can expect a variety of spectacles including robot battles and medieval duels that blend historical themes with modern entertainment.

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Additionally, the Digital Immersion Gallery will host a video rave during the Friday night session. A complete schedule of all events is available online for those planning their attendance. This opening night sets the tone for a weekend focused on interactive and immersive experiences across multiple disciplines.

Free Admission and Family Activities

Saturday, Nov. 7 brings the festival to the general public with free admission for all ages. The venue opens at 10 a.m. and remains active until 10 p.m., providing a full day of engagement. Visitors can participate in hands-on science projects, view art installations, and enjoy live music performances throughout the day.

The Saturday lineup also includes STEAM talks and various interactive experiences designed to educate and entertain. Organizers have emphasized that this day is accessible to everyone, encouraging broad community participation. A complete schedule of events is available online for detailed planning.

The final day, Sunday, Nov. 8, shifts focus to family-friendly activities with a dedicated family festival. This segment runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features creative workshops and live science demonstrations suitable for children. Tickets are priced at $10 for adults and $5 for children, making it an affordable outing for families.

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Next Steps and Visitor Information

As Petri Dish wraps up its three-day run, it aims to solidify its place in Calgary's evolving cultural scene. The transition from Beakerhead to Petri Dish represents a calculated effort to adapt to current urban dynamics while preserving the core spirit of discovery. Visitors are encouraged to check the online schedule for specific times and locations of individual exhibits.

The integration of creative coding and hands-on discoveries ensures that the festival appeals to both tech enthusiasts and artistic communities. By maintaining the high production values of previous years while introducing new formats, Telus Spark hopes to attract repeat visitors. The success of this reimagined event will likely influence future iterations of large-scale public festivals in the region.