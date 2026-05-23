Be Prepared for an Average Hurricane Season, Officials Urge

Emergency preparedness officials are urging people to be prepared for the upcoming hurricane season, despite expectations of an average number of storms. El Niño is expected to have an impact on the number of storms that can form in the Atlantic, but officials stress that it's still possible for a severe storm to make landfall.

It is expected to be an average hurricane season in terms of the number of storms, but officials are urging people to be prepared should a significant system head their way.

El Niño is expected to have an impact on the number of storms that can form in the Atlantic, with between eight and 14 expected this year. While that has the potential to be a below average year, that doesn’t mean a severe storm won’t make its way to the province.

Emergency preparedness meteorologist Bob Robichaud says people should prepare for hurricanes the same way every year, regardless of what the seasonal outlook is, because it only takes one storm to make it a bad year. He says it is important for people to assess their risk levels – for example if they live near the coast, to make a plan, and to have an emergency kit ready.

Robichaud also stresses the importance of having a way to monitor the forecast as a storm approaches. He says people tend to latch on to the first forecast they see, however forecasts become much more accurate when a storm is well organized – which means early outlooks can change significantly. He encourages people to have a reliable way to monitor weather information.

In terms of preparedness, Robichaud recommends that people have a plan in place for evacuation, as well as a way to communicate with family members if they are separated during a storm. He also suggests that people have a safe place to go if they are ordered to evacuate, such as a friend or family member’s home, or a hotel.

Robichaud notes that while El Niño may impact the number of storms, it does not impact the intensity of the storms, so it is still important for people to be prepared for the possibility of a severe storm. He encourages people to stay informed and to take the necessary precautions to stay safe during hurricane season.





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