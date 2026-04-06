BCLC Struggles Against Third-Party Gambling Ads, Citing Ontario's Impact and Calls for Regulation

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) is facing a significant challenge from third-party sports gambling ads, a problem exacerbated by Ontario's 2022 legalization of private online gambling. This influx of aggressive marketing from Ontario-based operators is impacting BCLC's revenue and driving up advertising costs, prompting calls for stricter regulation. The BCLC supports the bill, which would harmonize advertising standards and reduce the risk of harms. Health experts raise concerns about the potential for gambling addiction, particularly among young people, and call for comprehensive measures to protect vulnerable individuals.

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation ( BCLC ) is facing a significant challenge as it grapples with the proliferation of third-party sports gambling advertisements, a trend that is severely impacting its online gambling revenue. The lottery corporation attributes this issue directly to Ontario 's decision to legalize private online gambling in 2022, which opened the floodgates for numerous betting platforms.

These platforms, based primarily in Ontario, are aggressively marketing their services to British Columbians, offering lucrative signup incentives and bonuses that are proving difficult for the BCLC's PlayNow platform to compete with. The BCLC acknowledges that this influx of advertising is not only impacting revenue but is also driving up the cost of advertising and sponsorship opportunities, thereby hindering its ability to effectively promote its brand and products. The situation is further complicated by its negative impact at land-based facilities such as casinos. The BCLC has expressed support for a bill that would harmonize advertising standards and reduce the risk of harms associated with the issue, highlighting the need for better regulation in this evolving landscape. They are also implementing increased marketing efforts and new products on PlayNow to generate more revenue, which is reinvested in various community charity efforts.\As the Stanley Cup playoffs and the Major League Baseball season begin, the prevalence of these advertisements is becoming increasingly visible to sports viewers across British Columbia. The advertisements, which often feature flashy graphics and compelling offers, target a broad audience, including those who may be susceptible to gambling addiction. BCLC spokesperson Matt Lee emphasized the significant impact of the Ontario-based operators, stating that these illegal operators are attempting to capture greater market share through aggressive marketing strategies. The BCLC argues that the unrestricted nature of these advertisements has created an uneven playing field, making it more expensive to advertise its own online platform and jeopardizing its financial performance. This has caused major concern. The BCLC is also trying to stay competitive by adding new products to PlayNow, with the hope that British Columbians will use the services. With over 40 companies competing for bettors, the market has become saturated with advertising, creating what critics have called a 'tsunami of ads'. A framework and restriction on sports betting ads is being proposed by the federal heritage minister after consultation with various groups. Ontario-based sports betting ads continue to be shown on TVs across Canada. For now, it's the networks' call.\ The concerns surrounding sports gambling advertisements extend beyond the financial implications for the BCLC. Public health advocates and researchers are raising alarm about the potential for addiction, particularly among young people. University of Toronto professor Bruce Kidd, a former track and field athlete and chair of a campaign to ban gambling advertisements, argues that these ads 'poison the idea of sport' and are contributing to an increase in gambling-related harm. Kidd points to the surge in young men contacting Ontario's helpline for gambling-related problems since private online gambling was legalized in that province. He emphasizes the need for comprehensive regulations and guardrails to protect vulnerable individuals from the potential harms of excessive gambling. The editorial published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) warns that gambling advertising is affecting young Canadians, even if they aren’t being specifically targeted. Family physician Dr. Shannon Charlebois explains why children are particularly vulnerable to gambling ads and why it must be regulated on a federal level. The situation underscores the urgent need for a national conversation about the ethical and social responsibilities associated with sports gambling advertisements, and the need for action to mitigate the risks associated with them. The debate about whether gambling taxes should fund sports further complicates the issue, highlighting the complex relationship between gambling, sports, and public revenue. Former Olympian says it's a 'devil's bargain' announcing significant restrictions, which highlights the urgent need for careful consideration as sports betting continues to grow





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