BCE reports Q3 operating revenue of $6.18B, CEO addresses data centre concerns

BCE Inc. reported third-quarter operating revenue of $6.18 billion and a profit of $630 million, while CEO Mirko Bibic discussed the $50-billion Saskatchewan data centre project and efforts to address local concerns.

BCE Inc. reported third-quarter operating revenue of $6.18 billion, up from $6.05 billion a year earlier. The company's profit attributable to common shareholders was $630 million, or 67 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

That compares with a profit of $4.50 billion, or $4.84 per share, a year ago, when BCE sold its minority stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to Rogers Communications Inc. On an adjusted basis, BCE earned 74 cents per share, down from 79 cents per share last year. CEO Mirko Bibic said the company is working to smooth over tensions related to the expanded buildout of its planned data centre in Saskatchewan.

Also read BCE Reports $630 Million Q3 Profit Amid Revenue Growth and Tower Sale

He said the $50-billion project south of Regina is providing an economic boost, bringing more than 1,100 workers to the site. Bibic acknowledged opposition from some local communities. We can't lose sight of the broader endorsement of this project and at the same time, we do have to address the concerns that are arising in some segments, he said.

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BCE Saskatchewan Data Centre Expansion

I fully understand that and we try to address as best we can what those concerns are, but more broadly speaking the community in and around Regina and the Regional Municipality of Sherwood are very supportive actually. In September, Bell announced it would quadruple the size of the project, potentially increasing planned capacity to 1.2 gigawatts. The announcement was made alongside Prime Minister Mark Carney and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe at Canada's first-ever investment summit.

Bell said the completed project could create up to 600 permanent operations and management roles and support 3,000 additional off-site and community jobs. Construction of the initial 300 megawatts is ongoing, with the first data hall expected online in the first half of 2027. Environmental concerns have been raised by the Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation, about 75 kilometres northeast of Regina.

Chief Rodger Redman said in a letter last month that the campus is being built on its unceded traditional territory. He requested technical reports and approval records so the First Nation could conduct its own review. Bell responded with information on potential environmental impacts, including water use, cooling systems and power generation, and invited Redman to meet further. Bell said it had already carried out consultations requested by the province.

Redman has said the details he requested remain incomplete. Bibic noted the project is supported by the George Gordon First Nation north of Regina and that Bell is working in partnership with them to ensure the community benefits directly through employment and other co-development ideas. He added Bell has adopted federal and provincial principles for responsible AI data centre development.

Bell AI Revenue and Asset Sales

We signed on to them and we plan to continue to respect them in how we operate and how we build and how we manage environmental issues, Bibic said. The data centre is core to Bell's pivot toward tech services, with a heavy emphasis on AI-powered solutions. BCE reported business markets revenue, which includes telecom and AI services, was $1.12 billion in the quarter, up 9.2 per cent from $1.03 billion a year ago.

That included 41 per cent growth in AI-powered solutions revenue, driven by demand for its Ateko and Bell Cyber brands. Last month, BCE announced a deal to sell a 49.9 per cent stake in a new company that will own and operate its wireless towers to Quebec investment manager La Caisse for $2.45 billion. The deal, expected to close in early 2027, should support balance-sheet flexibility and contribute to AI deployment in Saskatchewan, said Scotiabank analyst Maher Yaghi.

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Capital recycling continues in full force as we expect proceeds from wireless/tower asset divestitures to support additional data centre capacity, creating a potential path to 1.2 gigawatts, he said. Yaghi added that two other pending transactions are expected to aid those efforts. One is Bell Mobility's sale of its land mobile radio networks services business to a division of Motorola Solutions for $675 million.

That deal, announced in March and expected to close in the first half of next year, is part of BCE's plan to sell $7 billion in assets to pay down debt. The other is the potential sale of northern telecom provider Northwestel Inc. to a consortium of northern Indigenous communities known as Sixty North Unity, a $1-billion deal announced in 2024.

Northwestel Sale and Subscriber Gains

BCE now says the parties are working on an alternative transaction structure that could alter the deal's terms and timing. There is still the distinct possibility of a transaction to be done, although at this stage it's looking like it might take a different form, Bibic said. It's unlikely to be the sale of the entire asset, but there is a transaction to be done.

If it proceeds, and I think it will, expect it to have the exact same deleveraging impact as the original transaction that we announced a couple of years ago would have had. On the telecom side, BCE had a net gain of 24,110 postpaid mobile phone subscribers in the third quarter, up from 11,511 net activations a year earlier.

The company said the year-over-year gain reflected more customers transitioning from prepaid service and new subscribers from reaching a long-term government-sector contract. Bibic also criticized the telecom regulator during the earnings call, though specifics were not immediately available. The company continues to focus on its AI fabric strategy and wireless business outlook, Bibic said in a separate interview with BNN Bloomberg.