BC Wood Manufacturers Sound Alarm on Softwood Lumber Dispute with US, Calling for Direct Negotiations

British Columbia's wood manufacturing sector criticizes the ongoing softwood lumber dispute with the United States, labeling the process 'broken' and advocating for direct negotiations to resolve the issue. The Independent Wood Processors Association expresses concern about the preliminary tariff determination and the lack of progress in dispute resolution mechanisms, emphasizing the negative impacts on consumers and businesses.

Lumber awaiting shipment is seen stacked at the Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. British Columbia’s wood manufacturing sector is once again expressing serious concerns about the ongoing softwood lumber dispute between Canada and the United States, describing the situation as a “broken process.” This response from the Independent Wood Processors Association follows the recent preliminary tariff determination by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

This determination estimates tariffs for the sector to be just under 25 percent, a reduction compared to the current duty rate, which exceeds 35 percent. The association acknowledges the potential for lower tariffs but emphasizes considerable uncertainty surrounding whether the finalized rate, anticipated in August, will indeed represent a decrease from the present duty rate. Executive Director Brian Menzies of the Independent Wood Processors Association voices the industry's perspective, highlighting the perceived unfairness in how wood manufacturers are impacted. He emphasizes that these companies do not own timber tenures, harvest Crown timber, or receive subsidies, and consequently, they should not be included in the dispute. The association further points out the lack of progress within the existing dispute-resolution mechanism outlined in the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, often referred to as CUSMA. They strongly advocate for direct negotiations between the Canadian and U.S. governments, instead of continuing the “cycle of endless litigation.” This ongoing legal battle, they argue, is penalizing consumers, workers, and businesses on both sides of the border through increased uncertainty and inflated prices. “After nearly a decade, it is obvious the current dispute mechanisms are not working,” stated Menzies. “If legal channels cannot solve this, then political leaders need to step in and negotiate a real solution.” The association urges the U.S. industry to openly address its concerns. “If the U.S. industry has real concerns, then let’s hear them … Enough hiding behind paperwork, bureaucracy, and endless administrative rulings.” The prolonged dispute continues to inflict economic strain and instability, impacting businesses and consumers alike. The association’s plea for direct government negotiations reflects a growing sentiment within the industry, which seeks a stable and predictable trade environment. The call for political intervention underscores the urgency of resolving the dispute, preventing further damage to the wood manufacturing sector and fostering more favorable trading relations. The Canadian Press (CP) is a national news agency dedicated to providing comprehensive news coverage, including photographs, video content, and other multimedia assets to media organizations throughout Canada and around the globe. It was established in 1917, and it continues to be a trusted source for news





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