BC Unveils Child and Youth Well-Being Action Plan After Two Years of Advocacy

The provincial government of British Columbia has released the Child and Youth Well-Being Action Plan and Outcomes Framework, aiming to improve the well-being of children and families across the province. The plan, two years in the making, addresses the shortcomings highlighted in a 2024 report by the Representative for Children and Youth, Dr. Jennifer Charlesworth. The action plan seeks to provide a holistic, cross-government approach to support children, youth, and families, with a focus on better information sharing and coordination between ministries. Attorney General Niki Sharma highlighted the plan's focus on improving access to justice for families and victims of intimate partner violence, while Charlesworth praised the plan's response to the 'epidemic of violence' affecting children. Alex Turpin, a former child in care and member of the ministry's youth advisory committee, expressed hope for the plan's potential impact on future generations.

After two years of advocacy, British Columbia 's provincial government has unveiled the Child and Youth Well-Being Action Plan and Outcomes Framework. Children and Family Development Minister Jodie Wickens, along with Attorney General Niki Sharma, Representative for Children and Youth Dr. Jennifer Charlesworth, and Alex Turpin, a former child in care, announced the plan in Vancouver on Tuesday, June 16.

The plan aims to address the shortcomings highlighted in Charlesworth's 2024 report, which detailed the tragic case of an 11-year-old Indigenous boy who died in foster care, among other instances of harm to children within the system. Charlesworth acknowledged the delay but emphasized the need for careful planning and shifting mental models to truly prioritize children's well-being. The action plan seeks to provide a holistic, cross-government approach to support children, youth, and families across B.C.

It will facilitate better information sharing and coordination between ministries, preventing families from being 'bounced' between systems. Sharma highlighted the plan's focus on improving access to justice for families and victims of intimate partner violence. Charlesworth praised the plan's response to the 'epidemic of violence' affecting children, with her office receiving thousands of stories annually, many involving violence.

Turpin, who also grew up in care, reflected on his personal experiences while reviewing the plan, expressing hope for its potential impact on future generations





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Child And Youth Well-Being Action Plan British Columbia Government Initiative Children's Well-Being Cross-Government Approach Access To Justice Intimate Partner Violence Representative For Children And Youth

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