Justice Emily Burke quashed the substantial start ruling for the KSM Project and mandated deep consultation with the Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation. This decision impacts Seabridge Gold's environmental approval status for the controversial northwestern B.C. operation.

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has mandated that the provincial government conduct deep consultation with the Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation regarding the KSM Project. Justice Emily Burke ruled that the previous decision to label the Seabridge Gold mine as substantially started must be sent back for review. This legal development centers on the massive copper, gold, and silver mining operation located in northwestern British Columbia.

Legal Review of Substantial Start Decision

The province's assessment officer had originally ruled in 2024 that the KSM Project had substantially started. This determination was significant because it allowed the project to retain its environmental approval status based on the progress made. The mine is situated sixty-five kilometres northwest of Stewart in British Columbia.

Also read Trump wants the Supreme Court to let his EPA cancel billions in Biden-era climate grants

Justice Emily Burke initially ruled in June that the province failed to satisfy its duty to consult with the Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation. Both Seabridge Gold and the provincial government requested clarity on how to interpret that earlier ruling. The latest decision clarifies that the substantial start determination is officially quashed. The province is now required to provide the First Nation with a ninety-day notice to present written submissions.

These written submissions must directly address the critical question of whether the mining project was indeed substantially started. This procedural step ensures that the legal requirements for consultation are properly fulfilled before any further administrative decisions are made. The ruling emphasizes the importance of adhering to established legal protocols regarding Indigenous rights.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions and Environmental Concerns

The Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation responded to the June ruling by clarifying its stance in a statement issued on Thursday. Chief Darlene Simpson stated that the nation was not opposed to responsible resource development in general. However, the nation expressed serious concerns about the specific design of the KSM Project. Chief Simpson described the operation as a fifty-two-storey-deep and nine-kilometre-long toxic waste dump.

The nation is particularly concerned about the wet tailings approach used for waste management. Chief Darlene Simpson noted that this method has been found to be unsafe in other locations. She emphasized that if the province grants the substantial start determination, the nation will have to live with a looming disaster on their territory. The risk of containment breach over time is a primary source of contention.

Chief Darlene Simpson explained that the poison generated by the mine cannot be moved once deposited. This permanence creates a risk that persists for hundreds of years. The statement released on Thursday highlighted the long-term nature of this environmental hazard. The nation hopes the provincial government now understands the necessity of engaging seriously with these concerns.

Impact on Seabridge Gold and Next Steps

Following the initial ruling in June, Seabridge Gold issued a news release that the nation described as incorrect. The mining company had announced that the court found the substantial start determination reasonable. This interpretation contradicted the actual findings of Justice Emily Burke. The nation felt it was necessary to correct this public narrative to ensure transparency.

Advertisement

The current legal status leaves the KSM Project in a state of regulatory limbo. The project cannot proceed under its previous environmental approval until the consultation process is complete. Seabridge Gold must wait for the outcome of the written submissions provided by the Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation. This pause affects the timeline for the development of the mine near Stewart.

The provincial government must now navigate the next ninety days with the intent of deep consultation. This period allows for detailed discussion of the technical and environmental aspects of the project. The outcome of this consultation will likely influence future regulatory decisions regarding the mine. The ruling reinforces the legal obligation to respect Indigenous sovereignty in resource development.

Justice Emily Burke's decision serves as a reminder of the duty to consult held by the Crown. This legal precedent applies to all major resource projects in British Columbia. The KSM Project remains a significant case study in balancing economic development with Indigenous rights. The resolution of this dispute will have implications for other proposed mines in the region. The next phase of this legal battle will determine the future of the Seabridge Gold operation.