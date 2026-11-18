The British Columbia Supreme Court ruled the Correctional Service of Canada was not negligent in the Matsqui Institution stabbing, finding the attack was not reasonably foreseeable.

The British Columbia Supreme Court dismissed a negligence lawsuit filed by Nolan Swallow against the Correctional Service of Canada regarding a violent stabbing incident that occurred inside the Matsqui Institution. Justice Kevin Loo ruled on Monday that the prison administration was not legally responsible for the injury, despite clear procedural failures by staff members during the events leading up to the attack. The court determined that while guards made errors in releasing another inmate, the subsequent stabbing was not reasonably foreseeable under the circumstances.

Court Rules Attack Was Not Foreseeable

The core legal question centered on whether the Correctional Service of Canada breached its duty of care by failing to anticipate violence. The judge found that although a correctional officer failed to verify the legitimacy of a request from fellow inmate Dennis Fletcher, there was no evidence that staff should have predicted an assault. Justice Loo noted that hindsight cannot be used to assign liability for an event that appeared random and unprovoked to the observers on duty at that time.

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The ruling emphasizes the legal standard of reasonable foreseeability in institutional negligence cases. The court acknowledged that the officer's decision to release Fletcher without confirming his appointment was a deviation from protocol. However, this procedural error alone did not create a legal duty to prevent the specific criminal act that followed, as the intent to harm was not evident to prison staff.

Timeline of Events at Matsqui Institution

The incident took place on the morning of November 14, 2016, at the medium-security prison located near Abbotsford. Nolan Swallow was serving a sentence for manslaughter and had been scheduled for day parole release on that specific date. Prison officials paged Swallow over the loudspeaker system, instructing him to report to the admissions and discharge department to process his departure from the facility.

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At the same time, Dennis Fletcher was housed on a different wing of the living unit. Fletcher heard the announcement regarding Swallow's release and called the second-floor control post from his cell. He claimed he needed to be let out to attend a counseling appointment, a statement that Justice Loo explicitly described as false in the written decision. Fletcher did not have a scheduled appointment, yet the guard released him from his cell without verifying the truth of his request.

Details of the Stabbing Incident

Once released, Fletcher proceeded to a corridor that Swallow had to traverse to reach the discharge desk. He waited in that hallway until Swallow approached. According to the court decision, Fletcher then allegedly stabbed Swallow using a homemade ice pick. A corrections officer witnessed the immediate attack and intervened by issuing a verbal order to stop the violence.

Health-care staff were subsequently called to the scene to treat Swallow's injuries before he was transferred to a hospital for further medical attention. The judge's decision detailed these events to establish the sequence of actions. The ruling confirmed that Fletcher used the opportunity created by his unauthorized release to inflict serious harm on Swallow in a premeditated manner once he was in the corridor.

Stakeholder Positions on Duty of Care

Swallow's legal team argued that the Correctional Service of Canada breached its duty of care by releasing Fletcher without a valid reason. They contended that prison staff should have intervened when Fletcher was seen loitering near the corridor where Swallow was expected to walk. The claim relied on the assertion that the guards' failure to follow proper verification procedures directly enabled the attack.

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In response, the prison administration, supported by the testimony of Matsqui's assistant warden, argued that inmates frequently use ruses or schemes to exit their cells for various reasons. The assistant warden testified that there was no prior history or known animosity between Swallow and Fletcher that would suggest a conflict. The defense maintained that guards had no reason to suspect foul play based on the visible behavior of the inmates.

Impact on Negligence Precedents in Corrections

Justice Loo addressed the argument regarding Fletcher's loitering in the hallway, noting that there was no evidence presented to show that corrections officers actually noticed him hanging around for approximately 90 seconds before the attack. Even if staff had observed him, the decision stated that they were not necessarily obliged to intervene in the behavior of a prisoner loitering in a common area.

The judge concluded that Fletcher could have been in the corridor for any number of innocent reasons, and the staff had no basis to suspect an impending assault. The dismissal of the claim establishes that procedural errors by staff do not automatically result in legal liability for subsequent criminal acts by other inmates if those acts were not foreseeable. The Correctional Service of Canada was found not liable for the negligence connected to the stabbing.