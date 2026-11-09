Third Storm Approaches BC as 415,000 Lost Power and One Died in Weekend Winds

A third storm system is heading for British Columbia after weekend winds knocked out power to about 415,000 customers, triggered evacuations and left one person dead. Environment Canada has issued about two dozen wind warnings.

Another series of storms is heading for British Columbia after wild weather knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers, triggered evacuations and left one person dead over the weekend.

The third storm in the series is on the way, with the worst of the weather expected between Tuesday and Thursday. Environment Canada has issued about two dozen wind warnings and special weather statements. The agency predicts heavy rain across the southern and central coasts over the next few days. Prolonged and heavy rain is expected in areas including Metro Vancouver.

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Landslide And Flooding Risks Loom

The storms are also expected to bring wind gusts up to 110 kilometres an hour in Haida Gwaii and North Vancouver Island. Environment Canada says several low-pressure systems have drenched the region in recent days. The saturated ground increases the risk of landslides and flooding. Much of the province is still cleaning up after the weekend blast.

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BC Hydro says the storms knocked out power to about 415,000 customers since Friday. By Monday morning, only about 6,000 customers remained without power. Winds reached 116 kilometres an hour on Herbert Island off northern Vancouver Island. Victoria's airport recorded winds of 96 kilometres an hour during the peak of the storm.

These forces caused widespread damage and required urgent emergency responses. The severe weather has had tragic human consequences. In Surrey, British Columbia, a driver died Saturday after a tree fell on two vehicles. The Ma'amtagila Nation says a man who went to sea on Friday in a canoe is missing in waters off northern Vancouver Island.

Evacuation Order Issued For Zeballos

The nation says the vessel was found capsized in the water. Environment Canada says gusts reached 88 kilometres per hour in nearby waters that day. High winds and rough seas created hazardous conditions that likely contributed to the capsizing. Environment Canada has triggered an evacuation order for about 30 properties in the village of Zeballos on northwest Vancouver Island.

The order is due to persistent rain and saturated ground. Authorities advise the public to remain vigilant and follow all safety warnings. As the province navigates the cleanup, the arrival of new storms complicates recovery operations for residents and emergency crews. The overlapping weather events underscore the need for continued preparedness in coastal British Columbia communities.