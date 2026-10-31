BC Real Estate Agents Fined $126,055.93 for Tulameen Misconduct

Three real estate agents with Royal LePage Princeton Realty agreed to pay $126,055.93 in penalties and expenses to the BCFSA for misconduct in a 2023 Tulameen transaction. The case involved undisclosed conflicts of interest and confidentiality breaches.

Three real estate agents have agreed to pay a total of $126,055.93 to the B.C. Financial Services Authority ( BCFSA) to resolve misconduct allegations related to a 2023 transaction in Tulameen, B.C.

Ashley Doherty-Tullis, Tyler Willis and Brenda Crawford each entered separate consent order agreements with the regulator over the past two months. Each admitted to their respective misconduct and agreed to pay penalties and enforcement expenses. According to the consent orders, all three licensees worked for the same brokerage, Haayer Group Ventures Ltd., which operates as Royal LePage Princeton Realty. Doherty-Tullis and Willis were registered with the BCFSA as a team, while Crawford served as the managing broker of the business.

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BCFSA team registration requirements explained

The BCFSA requires real estate licensees to register as a team if they present themselves to the public as a single entity, regularly act as designated agents of the same client, or regularly work together in a manner that creates implied agency with the same party. The requirement helps ensure that clients understand who is representing them and who owes them professional and fiduciary duties.

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The Willis Tullis Team divided clients between the two licensees, with one or the other serving as the lead agent and handling communication with the client. In August 2023, the team took on a retired couple in Tulameen as clients who were looking to sell their home and relocate closer to family elsewhere in the Okanagan Valley. Doherty-Tullis was the lead agent for the listing.

After being contacted by prospective buyers in October 2023, Doherty-Tullis submitted a request to the BCFSA to de-register the team. She also asked the sellers to sign an addendum removing Willis from the listing, which she told them would allow him to represent the buyers and move forward with the transaction.

Failure to disclose conflict of interest risks

However, Doherty-Tullis did not advise the sellers of any other consequences of removing Willis from the multiple listing contract. Specifically, she failed to disclose that Willis would be putting his client's interests above theirs, or that information he had gained about the sellers and the property could be used for the buyers' best interests. Similarly, Willis reached out to the buyers but did not tell them he had previously worked for the sellers.

The $800,000 transaction ultimately went ahead, but the parties were never presented with an agreement regarding conflict of interest between clients, a form that Willis should have provided. In his consent order, Willis admitted that he failed to take reasonable steps to avoid a conflict of interest and failed to disclose and document his conflict of interest in writing. He agreed to pay a $40,000 discipline penalty, plus an additional $9,011.25 representing the commission he received from the transaction.

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Penalties imposed on licensees for misconduct

He also agreed to complete remedial education and pay $2,300 in enforcement expenses. Doherty-Tullis admitted that she failed to act in the best interests of her clients when referring Willis to the buyers, failed to maintain her clients' confidentiality, and failed to take reasonable steps to avoid a conflict of interest. Her consent order requires her to pay a penalty of $70,769.68, plus $2,475 in enforcement expenses, and complete remedial education.

As the managing broker, Crawford was required to ensure that the brokerage's business was carried out competently and in accordance with the Real Estate Services Act. She admitted that she failed to do so in this case and agreed to take a remedial course and pay $1,500 in enforcement expenses.

The BCFSA said in a news release that it is committed to building and maintaining confidence in British Columbia's real estate market through proactive supervision and enforcement when professional standards are not met. The case highlights the importance of disclosing conflicts of interest and maintaining client confidentiality in real estate transactions.