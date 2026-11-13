BC Premier Designate Lorne Doerkson Pushes Return to Office Despite Union Opposition

Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson advocates for mandatory return to office for accessible staff, while the BCGEU warns of financial losses and space constraints.

Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson has firmly stated his intention to require provincial employees living near government offices to return to physical workspaces, setting the stage for an immediate policy conflict. The British Columbia General Employees' Union ( BCGEU) is preparing to challenge any such sweeping mandate, arguing that remote work offers significant economic and logistical benefits to the province. This disagreement represents an early and critical test for Doerkson's incoming administration as it seeks to define the operational standards for public service delivery.

Doerkson Demands Office Return For Accessible Staff

Lorne Doerkson has made his preference for a hybrid model explicit, targeting employees who reside within what he defines as a reasonable commuting distance to government facilities. He stated that he is committed to having workers return to offices located in downtown Victoria or other provincial centers, while acknowledging the unique challenges faced by those in remote areas. Doerkson explained that if individuals live in locations easily accessible to government hubs, they are expected to come back to the workplace to ensure presence and availability.

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BCGEU Highlights Financial And Space Constraints

Union president Paul Finch argues that Doerkson must consider the broader economic impact before implementing changes that could disrupt current operations. Finch emphasized that remote work arrangements have already saved the province millions of dollars, creating a substantial financial benefit that should not be discarded lightly. He also raised concerns about the physical infrastructure available to support a mass return, noting that the government's real estate footprint has shrunk dramatically in recent years.

Employee Costs And Unfinished Contract Terms

Finch pointed out that forcing employees back to offices could impose additional financial burdens on workers through increased costs for fuel, parking, and daily commuting expenses. He warned that if these changes result in a significant financial hit for staff, the province needs to carefully reconsider the policy's viability. Furthermore, Finch highlighted unfinished business from previous contract negotiations, where the government agreed to identify positions eligible for telework but failed to complete that assessment before the transition.

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Impact On Downtown Victoria Businesses

While the union opposes the mandate, the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce, led by CEO John Wilson, welcomes the potential return of provincial employees to the city center. Wilson stated that increased foot traffic would be a vital boost for local hospitality and retail businesses, particularly during off-peak seasons when downtown vibrancy has notably declined. He believes that more people working downtown would help restore the energy and economic activity necessary for community survival and growth.

West Shore Supports Decentralized Office Model

The debate extends beyond Victoria, with West Shore officials like Colwood Coun. Ian Ward advocating for a different approach that locates government workplaces closer to where employees currently live. Ward suggested that the province should reevaluate the geographic distribution of its offices to better serve a dispersed workforce. This perspective aligns with Finch's argument that remote work has supported rural and resource communities by allowing residents to maintain quality of life while contributing to the provincial economy.