BC Place to Provide Tickets for Children and Teens Facing Barriers to FIFA World Cup Matches

The provincial government has announced plans to provide tickets for children and teens facing barriers to two of the seven FIFA World Cup matches. The BC Place Community Benefit Program will be providing as many as 350 tickets to the June 21 and 26 matches, the province, the City of Vancouver and B.C. Pavilion Corporation, also known as PavCo, which operates BC Place.

The provincial government has announced plans to provide tickets for children and teens facing barriers to two of the seven FIFA World Cup matches. BC Place’s Community Benefit Program will be providing as many as 350 tickets to the June 21 and 26 matches, the province, the City of Vancouver and B.C.

Pavilion Corporation, also known as PavCo, which operates BC Place announced Thursday (May 14). The tickets, according to the release, have been bought by the City of Vancouver and have been specifically allocated for this program. Non-profit organizations that support children and teens facing barriers will be able to apply for 10 tickets per organization. Applications will be accepted beginning Thursday, May 14 through Friday, May 22.

PavCo will be coordinating the online application process. Eligible organizations include B.C. -based registered charities, not-for-profit organizations and Indigenous community organizations that support children and youth, such as those who are: seeking mental-health support, supported through social services, newcomers to B.C. and facing affordability barriers to sport participation. Ticket allocation will be determined through a draw.

Successful organizations will be notified beginning Tuesday, June 2. The tickets must be distributed to children and teens and cannot be sold or raffled for fundraising purposes. The BC Place Community Benefit Program supports community organizations by donating tickets for events at BC Place. In 2025, the program provided more than 2,500 ticket donations to organizations





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