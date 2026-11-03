BC Ostrich Farm Owners Sue Government Over $200 Million Loss and Alleged Culling Irregularities

Universal Ostrich Farms and Landco Ventures sue the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and RCMP for $200 million after 351 ostriches were culled for avian flu, alleging unlawful seizure of eggs and missing birds.

The owners of Universal Ostrich Farms in Vernon, British Columbia, are pursuing a major civil lawsuit against the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the federal government, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Universal Ostrich Farms Files Major Civil Lawsuit

The legal action follows a controversial culling operation last year that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of ostriches and significant financial damage to the agricultural enterprise. The lawsuit, which was filed on October 30, seeks damages for what the plaintiffs describe as the destruction of a business with projected annual revenues reaching two hundred million dollars. Universal Ostrich Farms claims the operation was on the cusp of a commercial market launch when authorities intervened.

Also read B.C. ostrich farm files lawsuit against CFIA, government and RCMP

Central to the dispute is the seizure of approximately twelve hundred ostrich eggs by the inspection agency. The farm argues this action was unlawful and irreversibly destroyed the viability of a planned commercial product line. This product was intended to include dietary supplements and pill-based goods derived from ostrich eggs. Landco Ventures, the property owner in Edgewood, British Columbia, that leases its land to Universal Ostrich Farms, is listed as a co-plaintiff in this complex legal battle.

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The complaint alleges that staff from the inspection agency and other officials engaged in acts of cruelty while managing the flock. The farm states that there were three hundred and fifty-one ostriches present when the warrants were executed.

Dispute Over Missing Ostriches and Culling Justification

However, compensation was only offered for the destruction of three hundred and fourteen birds. The lawsuit highlights this discrepancy, demanding an explanation for the whereabouts of the thirty-seven missing birds. In response, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency maintains that the culling operation, conducted by marksmen in November 2025, was a necessary public health measure. The agency stated that ostriches on the farm had tested positive for avian influenza approximately eleven months prior to the cull.

According to the CFIA, the decision to cull was based on long-standing health risks rather than immediate emergency conditions. They assert that despite the farm's extensive efforts to prevent the deaths of the birds, the situation required decisive action to protect public health and prevent further spread of the disease. The farm leadership alleges that the warrants served against the property provided no legal, moral, or statutory justification for the authorities to occupy or control the land.

Public Protests and International Attention on Cull

They argue that the trespass and unauthorized occupation violated their property rights during the operation. The dispute attracted widespread attention and support from protesters who established camps on the property. Demonstrators expressed concern over the treatment of the animals and the transparency of the government's handling of the crisis. The controversy also drew the attention of high-profile figures in the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

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This international interest highlighted the tension between agricultural innovation, animal welfare concerns, and strict public health regulations in Canada. The farm's efforts to prevent the deaths of the birds lasted for months and involved prolonged resistance to the government's actions. These efforts ultimately failed, leading to the tragic event that now forms the basis of the civil lawsuit. The legal claims presented in the lawsuit have not yet been tested in a court of law.

As the case moves forward, it will serve as a significant test of the powers exercised by federal agencies in managing zoonotic disease outbreaks. This report underscores the ongoing conflict between commercial agricultural interests and government mandates. It highlights the severe financial and operational risks faced by farmers in the event of disease-related culling orders.