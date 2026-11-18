Former BC NDP ministers Rick Glumac and Brenda Bailey clash over leadership strategy following the party's Oct 24 election defeat, revealing deep ideological rifts about the party's core identity and future policies.

Former British Columbia New Democratic Party cabinet ministers Rick Glumac and Brenda Bailey are publicly debating the organization's strategic direction following a significant electoral setback. The disagreement centers on how the party should rebuild its voter base and define its political identity after the October 24 provincial snap election.

Leadership And Core Identity Debated

Glumac, who previously served as the minister of state for artificial intelligence, argues that the party requires new leadership that can bridge generational divides. He specifically called for fresh voices with political experience who are capable of connecting with a younger generation of voters. The former legislator, who lost his seat in the October 24 election, emphasized that the next leader must reconnect the NDP with its foundational values, such as environmentalism and workers' rights, in an uncompromising manner.

Also read Divided appeals court blocks Pentagon from expelling several transgender troops from U.S. military

In contrast, former finance minister Brenda Bailey believes the party must first clarify its essence before selecting a new leader. Bailey did not run in the recent election because she was undergoing cancer treatment. She stated that the organization is probably going to move quite left following the substantial loss, which reduced the party to 27 seats after nearly a decade in government. Bailey expressed uncertainty about who could successfully lead the party until this internal confusion is resolved.

Policy Differences With Federal NDP

A major point of contention involves the potential divergence from the federal New Democratic Party under its new leader Avi Lewis. Bailey voiced strong concerns that the provincial NDP might adopt appealing but unachievable policies, such as a wealth tax, which could alienate key voter segments. She highlighted the tension between maintaining a pro-business stance and addressing social issues, a balance that has become increasingly difficult to strike.

Advertisement

Bailey noted that she does not know who the party is, identifying this lack of clarity as the most pressing question for voters who care deeply about both social justice and economic stability. She warned that straying too far from pragmatic governance could damage the party's credibility and long-term viability. This perspective underscores the broader ideological struggle within the organization as it seeks to redefine its platform.

Reconnecting With Past And Future Voters

Glumac emphasized the necessity of motivating those who supported the NDP in previous elections but stayed home during the recent vote. He argued that the party must energize these voters and get them excited about the future to regain political traction. According to Glumac, reconnecting to core values is the only way to rebuild trust and support among the party's traditional base.

The report by Wolfgang Depner of The Canadian Press was first published on November 13, 2026. The ongoing debate highlights the urgent need for the BC NDP to establish a clear and coherent strategy that appeals to a diverse electorate while staying true to its progressive principles.