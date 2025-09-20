BC Municipalities Converge in Victoria to Tackle Homelessness, Addiction, and Financial Pressures

The annual UBCM convention will focus on the urgent need for provincial support in addressing homelessness, street disorder, and the financial strains impacting BC municipalities.

Municipal politicians are converging in Victoria next week for the annual Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) convention, grappling with pressing issues that are straining local resources and demanding provincial attention. Homelessness , street disorder, mental health challenges, and the pervasive impact of drug addiction, notably linked to the fentanyl crisis, are the dominant themes.

The convention, running from September 22nd to 26th, will feature numerous resolutions seeking additional support and innovative solutions to address these complex problems. Cities like Castlegar, Nelson, and Trail are jointly proposing a strengthened strategy for rehabilitation, homelessness, and public safety. Revelstoke is advocating for provincial management of homeless encampments outside city boundaries, a concern echoed by many municipalities beyond the Lower Mainland. Maple Ridge is calling for more supportive housing, while Penticton seeks regional funding for homeless services to alleviate the burden on larger cities that are currently providing the majority of these services. These municipalities are facing immense pressure. The situation underscores the need for a coordinated response that includes a regional approach to tackling homelessness and addressing the root causes of street disorder. The sheer magnitude of the problem and the limited resources available to municipalities are evident in the high registration for a Monday panel focused on “disordered downtowns”, reflecting the urgency of the issue. The increasing frustration of the public and municipalities highlights the growing demand for the province to enhance its support and provide cities with the necessary tools and resources to effectively address these multifaceted challenges, as the current approach is not sufficient to provide relief.\Beyond the central issue of homelessness and street disorder, the convention will also address other significant concerns facing municipalities. Healthcare resources and the challenges cities face in meaningfully engaging with local Indigenous bands regarding land-use issues are high on the agenda. The province's financial health, burdened by a struggling economy and substantial debt, is also a key point of discussion. The recent legislative change, allowing cities to borrow money without public approval, has sparked worries that municipalities will be expected to shoulder more financial responsibilities. Cities are already struggling to maintain essential infrastructure, including roads, water systems, and sewage facilities. They face additional demands in building new housing and accommodating an increasing population. The ongoing implementation of court decisions regarding Indigenous property rights is adding pressure, forcing municipalities to adjust their strategies. The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is challenging municipalities as they work with the province to negotiate with local First Nations to fulfill the requirements of reconciliation. A joint resolution from the Tla’amin First Nation and the UBCM executive seeks more financial assistance and direction from the province to facilitate this process. Local governments are struggling with their ability to engage and effectively manage these complex negotiations, reflecting the overall strain on their resources.\Further compounding these existing challenges are the economic pressures and the implications of provincial policy changes. The financial strain, coupled with rising inflation and increased demand for services, leaves cities struggling to meet their basic operational needs. The move to allow cities greater borrowing power without public approval, while seemingly offering more autonomy, simultaneously raises concerns that it could lead to reduced grant funding from the province, further shifting financial responsibilities onto local governments. The lack of adequate funding and direction from the provincial government is a common theme, according to city leaders, as they struggle with the increasing demands placed upon them. Municipalities find themselves between increased expectations and a shortage of resources. The UBCM president, Trish Mandewo, a Coquitlam councillor, characterized the current situation as a time of crisis, highlighting economic uncertainty and questions about the province's financial management. The interplay between rising costs, the need for essential infrastructure maintenance, and the demand for new housing are major sources of tension. The convention therefore, becomes a crucial platform for cities to collectively voice their concerns, propose solutions, and advocate for the necessary provincial support to effectively manage the complexities of urban governance. These conversations are critical for shaping the future of British Columbia's municipalities, making the upcoming convention a pivotal moment for both local and provincial governments





