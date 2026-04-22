BC Launches Health Connect Registry to Link Residents with Primary Care Providers

British Columbia introduces the Health Connect Registry, a centralized system to connect residents without a family doctor or nurse practitioner with available healthcare providers, aiming to improve access to primary care across the province.

British Columbia is actively working to improve access to primary healthcare for its residents through the Health Connect Registry , a province-wide initiative designed to connect individuals without a family doctor or nurse practitioner with available healthcare providers.

This centralized system represents a significant step towards addressing the ongoing challenges many British Columbians face in securing consistent and reliable primary care. The importance of a strong patient-provider relationship cannot be overstated; it’s a cornerstone of preventative health, early disease detection, and effective management of chronic conditions. The Health Connect Registry aims to facilitate these relationships by streamlining the process of matching patients with doctors and nurse practitioners who are accepting new patients within their communities.

The registration process is straightforward and accessible, requiring only essential information such as a Personal Health Number (PHN), current home address, and contact details. To further refine the matching process and ensure individuals are connected with providers best suited to their needs, residents are also given the option to share details about their recent or ongoing health concerns. This optional information allows attachment coordinators to prioritize patients based on their specific healthcare requirements.

Once registered, individuals are added to a secure, community-based list that is regularly shared with local attachment coordinators. These coordinators are dedicated to actively connecting patients with primary care providers who have capacity to take on new patients. It’s crucial to note that the registry is specifically intended for B.C. residents who currently lack a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

Those who already have a primary care provider are not required to register, and many individuals who were previously on waitlists at local clinics may already be included in the provincial registry as those lists have been integrated into the new system. Individuals in this situation have the option to re-register to confirm their information or simply wait to be contacted, maintaining their original position on the waitlist.

While awaiting a match through the Health Connect Registry, residents are reminded that a comprehensive range of healthcare services remains readily available throughout the province. The province’s 811 health service provides a vital resource, offering access to health service navigators who can provide advice, guidance, and referrals. This service is particularly valuable as it offers translation support in over 130 languages, ensuring accessibility for a diverse population.

Furthermore, pharmacists are equipped to assist with minor ailments, prescription renewals, and the provision of contraceptives. For urgent, non-emergency medical needs, residents can turn to urgent and primary care centres for same-day treatment. The Health Connect Registry is not intended to replace these existing services but rather to complement them by providing a pathway to establishing a long-term relationship with a dedicated primary care provider.

The initiative underscores the provincial government’s commitment to improving healthcare access and ensuring all British Columbians have the opportunity to receive consistent, quality care. The success of the registry will depend on continued outreach and engagement with the community, as well as ongoing collaboration between health officials, attachment coordinators, and primary care providers





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