Squamish declares a local state of emergency as king tides and heavy storms threaten British Columbia's coast. Residents face flooding risks and high waves from Metro Vancouver to Vancouver Island.

Communities along the British Columbia coast are bracing for significant flooding as king tide s, heavy rain, and strong winds converge to create hazardous conditions. This dangerous weather pattern stretches from Metro Vancouver all the way to Vancouver Island, prompting local governments to take preemptive measures. Residents are being urged to stay vigilant as water levels rise across the region, threatening homes, infrastructure, and public safety.

Squamish Local State of Emergency

The District of Squamish has officially declared a local state of emergency to address the imminent threat of coastal flooding. Crews spent Tuesday filling sandbags in preparation for the highest tides of the year. Mayor Sean Easton stated that this declaration provides the district with additional legal tools to respond effectively if conditions deteriorate further. The measure ensures authorities can access private property if necessary to protect assets and ensure resident safety.

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Last year, the 2022 king tide flooded parts of downtown Squamish, serving as a grim reminder of the region's vulnerability. Easton emphasized to CTV News that the powers granted by the emergency declaration are critical for protecting both property and people. The declaration allows for swift action that would otherwise be restricted under normal municipal operating procedures.

Storm Impact on Vancouver Island

On the west coast of Vancouver Island, the storm has unleashed large waves and strong winds against the shoreline. Geoff Johnson, the founder of UkeeTube and a videographer based in Ucluelet, documented the intense weather conditions from a safe vantage point. He described the experience of capturing the storm as akin to being on a roller coaster, where the danger is all around but the observer remains secure.

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Environment Canada reports that a powerful storm system is coinciding with the king tides to raise water levels significantly. Meteorologist Chloe Katsademas explained that strong winds generate very high waves. When these waves meet high tide, water levels could reach twenty to fifty centimetres higher than the highest astronomical tide. This combination creates a substantial risk of overtopping and flooding in low-lying coastal areas.

Property Damage and Evacuations

In the Vancouver Island community of Kyuquot, resident Nicalena Chidley reported significant damage to her dock due to the storm. Chidley stated that the entire structure was lost, describing the loss as the whole kit and caboodle. The rising water also threatened her daughter's home, with video footage showing waves crashing against the side of the property.

Chidley noted that her daughter was forced to evacuate eight cats and six dogs to her own house. The daughter's home is now sitting on a tilt due to the erosion and water pressure. Chidley described waves as high as fifty feet and mentioned being woken up in the middle of the night by the storm's intensity. She remarked that this November has been brutal, with no previous year comparing to the current conditions.

Travel Advisories and Road Closures

A travel advisory remains in effect for Vancouver Island and much of the South Coast. The advisory warns of flooding, high winds, and falling debris, urging travelers to exercise extreme caution. Highway 4 near Port Alberni was temporarily closed due to a rockfall, highlighting the broader infrastructure risks posed by the storm.

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Officials are urging coastal residents to remain prepared as the storm continues. The King Tide is expected to peak on Thursday morning. Mayor Sean Easton explicitly asked that nobody goes out on the water at this time. The combination of high astronomical tides and storm surge creates a unique hazard that requires strict adherence to safety guidelines until conditions subside.