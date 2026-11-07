BC Hydro Restoring Power As Second Storm Hits B.C.

Roughly 40,000 customers remain without electricity in British Columbia as BC Hydro crews prepare for additional storms impacting the province this weekend.

Roughly 40,000 BC Hydro customers remained without power on Saturday morning following the widespread destruction caused by Friday's severe storm, with the utility warning that more outages are imminent as additional weather systems make landfall this weekend. At the peak of the initial storm on Friday, approximately 80,000 customers were left without electricity, according to a statement released by BC Hydro on Saturday morning. The total number of affected residents throughout that day was significantly higher, as strong winds swept through various parts of the province, complicating restoration efforts.

Storm Damage and Ongoing Restoration

BC Hydro reported that while crews were actively restoring power in some areas, falling trees and branches simultaneously caused new outages elsewhere in different locations. The utility emphasized that the stormy weather is far from over and that the end-of-week system brought high winds and heavy rain to much of the province. This weather pattern already resulted in the cancellation of dozens of BC Ferries sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, disrupting travel and logistics across the region.

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The hardest-hit areas for power outages as of Saturday morning included Prince George and surrounding communities, Port Hardy, Courtenay, and Qualicum, BC. BC Hydro stated that crews are currently repairing damaged power lines, poles, and other electrical equipment. Restoration work is expected to continue throughout the day, with the utility preparing for an extended storm response in the coming days as in-house and contractor crews work around the clock.

Weather Forecast and Wind Gusts

Environment and Climate Change Canada reported that the highest wind gust recorded at the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal on Friday was 74 km/h. Gusts on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast were notably higher, with Comox recording 81 km/h and Powell River experiencing a gust of 93 km/h. These extreme conditions contributed to significant infrastructure damage and highlighted the severity of the weather event that swept through the coastal regions.

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Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, and Vancouver Island as Saturday's storm ramps up. Wind gusts between 70 km/h and 90 km/h are expected across most of that area, with gusts as high as 110 km/h forecast for the north island. For most of the South Coast, the strongest winds are expected in the evening before easing around midnight, while rainfall warnings remain in effect for much of Vancouver Island but not the Lower Mainland.

Regional Impacts and Emergency Declarations

The storm had particularly severe impacts on the island's northwest coast, where the Village of Zeballos issued evacuation orders and declared a state of local emergency due to landslide risk. Zeballos received 205 millimetres of rain during Friday's storm, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. This heavy precipitation saturated the ground, creating dangerous conditions that necessitated the emergency declaration and forced residents to evacuate their homes to ensure their safety.

The utility's meteorologists are closely monitoring two or three more weather systems expected to affect B.C. through the middle of next week. BC Hydro spokesperson Whitney Deane stated that Friday's storm caused significant damage and that the company is preparing for more challenging weather in the days ahead. Additional weather systems are expected through mid-week, and some of the winds could be more impactful than what has been observed so far.

Preparation and Next Steps

BC Hydro emphasized that its in-house meteorologists monitor incoming weather systems and use advanced forecasting and outage prediction tools to anticipate where the greatest impacts could occur. This strategy helps position crews, contractors, damage assessors, and other resources so they can respond where they are needed most. The company is encouraging customers to be prepared for potential disruptions by maintaining a stocked 72-hour emergency kit that includes water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, and first-aid supplies.

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More information about storm and outage preparedness is available on BC Hydro's official website. The utility reiterated that crews and resources will be working around the clock to restore power and respond to new outages as quickly and safely as possible. Residents are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the province faces the continued threat of severe weather and potential power disruptions in the coming days.