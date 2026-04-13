BC Government Backtracks on DRIPA, Diminishing Election Risk

The British Columbia government is modifying its approach to proposed legislation concerning the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, removing the potential for a confidence vote and reducing the likelihood of an early election. This decision comes in response to opposition from Indigenous leaders and concerns within the NDP caucus.

VICTORIA — The likelihood of an early election in British Columbia is diminishing significantly as the government has decided to alter the legislative approach concerning its controversial plan to suspend parts of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. Premier David Eby , who had previously indicated that the passage of the legislation was a matter of confidence for his government, has now seen that stance softened.

NDP house leader Mike Farnworth announced that the legislation would not be brought before the legislature this week and, crucially, that when it is eventually considered, it will not be treated as a confidence measure. This change effectively removes the threat of an election being triggered if the legislation were to fail to pass.

This decision comes after it became clear that a key Indigenous member of the NDP caucus, Joan Phillip, had expressed significant reservations about the bill and indicated that she would be unable to support it. The NDP currently holds a narrow one-seat majority in the legislature, making every vote critical.

Farnworth acknowledged the importance of the issue, recognizing the concerns raised by Joan Phillip, and stated that the government is actively seeking a viable 'path forward' for the legislation. He dismissed suggestions that Premier Eby had lost the confidence of the house as 'nonsense.'

Eby's concerns revolve around the legal implications of the Declaration Act, commonly known as DRIPA, especially following a recent court decision. This ruling mandates that DRIPA should be interpreted to incorporate the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples into British Columbia laws, with immediate legal effect.

The proposed legislation, which seeks to temporarily pause the implementation of DRIPA, is scheduled to be tabled during the current spring legislative session, with discussions with First Nations continuing. However, the government's approach has drawn strong criticism from Indigenous leaders. Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, Joan Phillip’s husband, has questioned the government's commitment to genuine consultation, describing it as a 'total sham.' He accused Premier Eby of 'doublespeak' and inconsistent behavior, highlighting a perceived lack of meaningful engagement.

Stewart Phillip, along with other Indigenous leaders, had previously condemned the government's initial plan to amend DRIPA, expressing their opposition at a news conference in Vancouver. Joan Phillip, one of three Indigenous members of Eby's caucus, is currently dealing with an undisclosed illness.

Political analysts, such as Stewart Prest from the University of British Columbia, have also expressed bewilderment at Eby’s decision to stake the government's survival on the issue, deeming the prospect of an early election as a potential political misstep. The British Columbia Conservatives, who have pledged to bring down the government whenever possible and have stated their intention to repeal DRIPA, will likely continue to oppose the legislation.

Despite the opposition, Farnworth expressed optimism that, by the time the legislation is tabled, support might be garnered from various parties, including Conservatives, Independents, and Greens, in addition to Joan Phillip herself, thus ensuring the survival of the bill. The evolving situation represents a significant political adjustment and highlights the delicate balance the government must strike while navigating complex issues involving Indigenous rights and legal interpretations.





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

British Columbia DRIPA Indigenous Peoples David Eby Election

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EXCLUSIVE: Eby discusses DRIPA, healthcare, housing and more in Vernon stopSkeena Valley News

Read more »

As session returns, Eby's government faces 'peril' over DRIPA: political scientistA political analyst says British Columbia Premier David Eby faces a “moment of real peril” as legislators return to Victoria this week.

Read more »

DRIPA pause won’t be confidence vote, B.C. election prospect recedesThe prospect of an early election in British Columbia is receding after the government announced that legislation to suspend parts of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act will no longer be a confidence vote.

Read more »

B.C.’s NDP government nixes plan for DRIPA confidence vote, delays billSkeena Valley News

Read more »

DRIPA pause won’t be confidence vote, B.C. election prospect recedesThe prospect of an early election in British Columbia is receding after the government announced that legislation to suspend parts of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act will no longer be a confidence vote.

Read more »

BC Government Backtracks on DRIPA Legislation, Reducing Election RiskThe British Columbia government has shifted its strategy regarding the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) legislation, removing the confidence vote status. This decision reduces the likelihood of an early election and comes amid opposition from Indigenous leaders and concerns about legal interpretations of DRIPA.

Read more »