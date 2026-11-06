BC Ferries cancels multiple sailings as storm hits B.C. south coast

BC Ferries cancelled numerous sailings connecting Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands on Friday as high winds and heavy rain from a storm system struck the B.C. south coast.

BC Ferries officials announced the cancellation of numerous sailings connecting Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, and the southern Gulf Islands on Friday morning. The operational disruptions were implemented as the first storm system of its kind struck the British Columbia South Coast, creating hazardous maritime conditions.

BC Ferries Cancelled Sailings Amid High Winds

Transportation authorities deemed these service suspensions necessary to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members aboard the vessels. The primary drivers for these cancellations were the high winds and significant wave heights forecasted for the Strait of Georgia during the early hours of the day. Cancelled Ferry Routes and Times. The following specific sailings were cancelled effective 7 a.m., with additional routes at risk of suspension later in the afternoon.

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For the Vancouver-Nanaimo corridor, departures from Horseshoe Bay at 6:15 a.m. and 8:40 a.m. were called off, while Departure Bay departures at 6:15 a.m., 8:35 a.m., and 5:15 a.m. were also cancelled. Route connectivity between Tsawwassen and Duke Point suffered similar disruptions. The 5:15 a.m. departure from Tsawwassen and the corresponding 7:45 a.m. departure from Duke Point were suspended.

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Additionally, the 7:45 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and the 7:45 a.m. service from Duke Point were not permitted to operate. Services linking Vancouver and Victoria were heavily impacted by the weather warnings. Departures from Swartz Bay at 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. were cancelled, as were the 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. sailings from the same terminal. Corresponding departures from Tsawwassen at 7:00 a.m., 9:00 a.m., and 10:00 a.m. were also scrubbed from the schedule.

Travellers attempting to reach the southern Gulf Islands faced significant delays and cancellations. Long Harbour on Salt Spring Island saw its 6:20 a.m. departure cancelled. Otter Bay on Pender Island missed its 7:10 a.m. and 12:10 a.m. sailings, while Village Bay on Mayne Island lost its 7:45 a.m. and 11:35 a.m. departures. Further Gulf Island routes were disrupted, including the 8:20 a.m. sailing from Sturdies Bay on Galiano Island and the 11:00 a.m. departure from the same terminal.

Environment Canada Issues Wind And Rain Warnings

The Vancouver to southern Gulf Islands route also saw the 9:55 a.m. departure from Tsawwassen cancelled, leaving many passengers stranded or rerouted. Severe Weather Forecasts and Rainfall Warnings. Environment Canada issued specific meteorological alerts explaining the severity of the conditions. The agency predicted wind speeds reaching approximately 70 km/h over the Strait of Georgia and the Haro Strait throughout Friday morning and into the afternoon.

Beyond wind hazards, a warning for very heavy rain was activated for parts of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island. Forecasts indicated up to 80 millimetres of rain on the mainland, with northern, western, and inland sections of Vancouver Island expected to receive more than 100 millimetres of precipitation. These combined weather factors created a complex safety challenge for maritime operators. The high winds threaten vessel stability, while the heavy rainfall reduces visibility and creates slippery conditions on decks.

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BC Ferries Prioritize Safety Over Schedule Adherence

These environmental variables forced BC Ferries to prioritize crew and passenger welfare over schedule adherence. Commuters and tourists relying on these ferries for daily transit and weekend excursions must plan for alternative travel arrangements. The extensive list of cancelled sailings highlights the vulnerability of island connectivity to extreme weather events. Residents should monitor official updates for potential rescheduling or emergency transport options.

The situation underscores the critical importance of accurate weather forecasting in coastal transportation management. As storm systems become more frequent or intense, the protocols for cancelling services like those on the Strait of Georgia remain essential. Stakeholders continue to balance economic activity with the imperative of public safety.