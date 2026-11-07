BC Ferries Cancels Major Routes Amid Warning High Winds

BC Ferries cancels key sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay due to Environment and Climate Change Canada wind warnings. Check affected routes and refund details.

BC Ferries has suspended critical ferry services across multiple routes, including the vital connection between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island. This decision follows an urgent warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada regarding severe high winds anticipated to strike the region on Saturday evening. The disruption affects thousands of travelers and highlights the operational challenges posed by the province's ongoing severe weather events.

Critical Route Cancellations Begin Saturday

BC Ferries officially announced in a statement released on Saturday afternoon that the final scheduled departures for the day will be the 5:00 pm sailings from both Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay terminals. Consequently, all sailings scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. between these two major terminals, in both directions, have been officially cancelled. The company emphasized that no further departures will occur on this primary corridor for the remainder of the evening as conditions deteriorate.

Also read BC Ferries cancels multiple sailings as storm hits B.C. south coast

The severe weather forecast extends beyond Saturday night, putting future services at risk. BC Ferries indicated that four additional sailings scheduled for Sunday morning are currently under threat. These specific departures, set for 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. in both directions, remain at risk of cancellation due to the continued inclement weather expected to persist through the weekend.

Extensive Regional Service Disruptions Listed

While the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route received the most attention, numerous other regional ferry connections faced immediate suspensions or potential delays. Sailings on the Vancouver to Southern Gulf Islands route were cancelled completely from 10 p.m. onward on Saturday. This disruption severs a key transport link for residents and tourists traveling to the Gulf Islands group during the height of the storm system.

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Disruptions also heavily impacted the Comox and Powell River corridor, with sailings between Little River and Westview cancelled from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Similarly, services between Haida Gwaii at Alliford and Skidegate were suspended from noon until 1:30 p.m. The Port McNeill to Alert Bay and Sointula route saw sailings placed at risk starting from 3 p.m. onward, creating uncertainty for travelers on northern Vancouver Island.

Further south and east, several inter-island routes faced similar risks from 3 p.m. onwards. Services between Cortes Island at Whaletown and Quadra Island at Heriot Bay, as well as connections between Campbell River and Quathiaski Cove, were flagged as risky. Travelers on Hornby Island to Denman Island and Buckley Bay to Denman Island West routes also faced potential cancellations. Additionally, the Powell River to Texada Island route experienced service risks from the same 3 p.m. threshold.

Customer Support And Refund Procedures Explained

BC Ferries has established a clear protocol for customers who hold bookings on the cancelled sailings. The company stated that customers with reservations on affected trips will be contacted directly by BC Ferries' customer service centre. This proactive outreach aims to minimize confusion and ensure passengers are aware of their options as the storm impacts travel plans across the coast.

Those impacted by the cancellations are entitled to receive refunds for their unused tickets. The company committed to processing these refunds through its established customer service channels. This measure ensures that financial losses are mitigated for travelers who were unable to board due to the safety mandates enforced by BC Ferries.

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Broader Storm Impact On Province Infrastructure

These ferry cancellations are part of a wider pattern of infrastructure disruption as the province endures a series of intense storms. The current weather system is expected to last into the middle of the following week, prolonging the period of uncertainty for residents and businesses. The severity of the weather has already demonstrated its capacity to cause widespread damage beyond transportation networks.

On Friday, BC Ferries had already cancelled dozens of trips between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. These earlier cancellations were driven by powerful winds and heavy rain that simultaneously knocked out power to tens of thousands of households. BC Hydro has warned that more outages are expected as a second storm hits the province, compounding the difficulties faced by the transportation sector and the general public.