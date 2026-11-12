BC Doerkson Halts Massey Tunnel Construction Pending Bridge Review

Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson pauses Massey Tunnel construction to evaluate bridge alternatives, promising taxpayer savings and a major infrastructure shift for British Columbia.

British Columbia Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson has issued a formal directive to the outgoing New Democrat administration to immediately suspend active construction on the Massey Tunnel replacement project. This decisive move targets the current trajectory of the multibillion-dollar infrastructure initiative, signaling a sharp pivot in provincial policy ahead of the new government's official swearing-in. The order specifically aims to prevent the completion of tunnel segments that would render a return to bridge options structurally impossible or prohibitively expensive.

Immediate Suspension of Tunnel Works

The directive issued by Doerkson clarifies that the halt is not a total cessation of all site activities, but rather a strategic pause on critical path construction. Doerkson states that necessary maintenance and preparatory work must continue until the incoming cabinet is fully positioned to finalize the project's ultimate direction. This nuanced approach allows for basic site stability while stopping the irreversible progress that would cement the tunnel choice against the new government's stated preferences.

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Doerkson explicitly prohibits any new contracts or procurement decisions that would financially lock the province into the tunnel option before a comprehensive review is completed. He argues that continuing to spend taxpayer money on commitments that limit future options would be fiscally irresponsible given the recent electoral mandate. The government intends to conduct a thorough review of the existing tunnel plans alongside all viable alternatives to determine the best path forward.

Policy Shift from Tunnel to Bridge

During the recent election campaign, Doerkson committed his party to scrapping the $8.5-billion replacement tunnel in favor of a bridge structure. This policy reversal directly contradicts the decision made by late former Premier John Horgan, who canceled the bridge proposal originally announced under the BC Liberals in 2013. Horgan switched the province's focus to a tunnel in 2021, a move that became a defining political fault line in British Columbia for several years.

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The incoming BC Conservative government maintains that a bridge represents the superior value for taxpayers compared to the tunnel alternative. Doerkson emphasizes that the electorate has given the new leadership a clear mandate to reassess major infrastructure priorities. He asserts that a bridge design offers the most efficient and cost-effective solution for crossing the Fraser River, aligning with the fiscal conservative principles that drove their recent political victory.

Political Mandate and Federal Context

The power to enact these changes rests with a government that secured a sweeping majority in the Oct. 24 provincial election. Doerkson and the Conservatives won approximately two-thirds of the seats in the legislature, providing a robust mandate to reshape provincial policy. Doerkson notes that British Columbians voted specifically for a government willing to take a hard look at major infrastructure projects to ensure optimal value.

The federal government has previously pledged to contribute a third of the cost for a replacement crossing, with a maximum cap of $3 billion. Federal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon addressed the situation following the election, stating that Ottawa supports whatever crossing method the provincial premier decides. This federal flexibility is crucial, as the change in provincial direction could significantly alter how federal funds are allocated for the long-awaited river crossing.

Impact on Taxpayers and Future Review

The immediate impact of this decision is a potential slowdown in the timeline for the Fraser River crossing, which has been delayed repeatedly due to political disputes. By halting tunnel-specific work, the government aims to save resources that can be redirected toward the feasibility and construction of a bridge. This shift is expected to resonate with voters who have expressed frustration over the escalating costs and delays associated with the project.

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The incoming administration will now embark on a rigorous evaluation process to determine the technical and economic merits of the bridge option. This review will involve consulting with engineers, financial experts, and community stakeholders to ensure the chosen solution meets long-term transportation needs. The outcome of this assessment will dictate the future of one of British Columbia's most critical infrastructure arteries for decades to come.