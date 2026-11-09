BC Conservatives Gain Seat Amid Judicial Recounts in Tight Races

The B.C. Conservatives secure 64 seats after the final vote count, while judicial recounts are scheduled for Burnaby South-Metrotown and Kelowna-Centre due to narrow margins.

The B.C. Conservatives have secured an additional seat following the final count of ballots in the October provincial election, though the political landscape remains unsettled due to looming judicial recounts in two critical ridings.

Conservative candidate David Xie successfully unseated NDP incumbent Paul Choi in Burnaby South-Metrotown, overturning a 66-vote deficit to win by a final margin of 64 votes. This dramatic swing occurred after the inclusion of approximately 150,000 mail-in, phone, and absentee ballots into the official tally across the province's 93 ridings.

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Automatic Recounts in Provincial Riding

The narrowness of Paul Choi's initial lead triggered an automatic recount in Burnaby South-Metrotown, a standard procedure when margins are exceptionally tight. The final count shifted the balance of power in this specific constituency, allowing David Xie to claim victory where Paul Choi had briefly held the lead before the absentee votes were processed.

Another automatic recount was required in the Ladysmith-Oceanside riding, where NDP incumbent Stephanie Higginson defeated Conservative Kris McNichol by a mere 50 votes. This narrow victory margin also falls within the statutory threshold that mandates a mandatory judicial recount, ensuring the integrity of the result is verified by a Supreme Court justice.

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Constituencies Facing Judicial Review

The B.C. electoral commission has identified two specific ridings where the margin between the top two candidates is less than one-fiftieth of all ballots cast, necessitating a formal judicial recount. These recounts are conducted under the supervision of a Supreme Court justice to definitively determine the winner when the margin is too small for an automatic recount alone.

Kelowna-Centre is headed for a second consecutive judicial recount, as Conservative Kristina Loewen finished only 43 votes ahead of New Democrat Loyal Wooldridge. This situation mirrors the 2024 election in the same riding, where a judicial recount was also required to confirm Kristina Loewen's initial victory over Loyal Wooldridge, highlighting the persistent tightness of the race in this constituency.

Final Seat Distribution and Voter Turnout

As the tally currently stands, the B.C. Conservatives hold 64 seats in the legislature, while the NDP maintains 27 seats and the Greens hold two seats. This distribution reflects a significant shift in voter preference, with Conservative candidates capturing 47.4 percent of the popular vote compared to the NDP's 37.6 percent and the Greens' 11.2 percent.

Although judicial recounts rarely alter the outcome of elections in British Columbia, historical precedents exist where the process changed results. In 2009, Independent Vicki Huntington reversed a two-vote deficit to win Delta South by 32 votes after a judicial recount, demonstrating the potential impact of these legal procedures.

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The Canadian Press published this comprehensive report on November 9, 2026, providing a detailed account of the final vote counts and the ongoing legal processes that may yet alter the composition of the provincial government. The pending judicial reviews in Burnaby South-Metrotown and Kelowna-Centre remain the primary focus as political observers await the final authoritative results.