BC Conservation Officers Capture Bear After Fatal Bella Coola Attack

BC Conservation Officer Service captures a grizzly bear in Bella Coola for forensic testing following the fatal attacks on Jennifer Balcarras and Selah Reed, with results expected soon.

BC Conservation Officer Service confirmed Friday, November 6, that wildlife officials have successfully captured a grizzly bear in the Bella Coola area to investigate two recent fatal attacks. The agency is coordinating with provincial wildlife veterinarians and biologists to conduct forensic assessments on the animal, which could link the capture to the deaths of Jennifer Balcarras and her daughter, Selah Reed.

Family members formally identified the victims as Jennifer Balcarras, age 48, and Selah Reed, age 20. The pair failed to return after going for a walk on the Snooka West Trail. The incident occurred less than a year after a separate attack in the region left several school children and one adult with serious injuries, raising tensions within the local community.

Also read Grizzly captured after fatal Bella Coola attack that killed mother and daughter

Bear Capture And Forensic Testing Process

A single grizzly bear is currently in custody and will be safely cared for while assessments are completed, according to a Facebook post released by the agency. The testing protocol includes forensic DNA matching, distinctive physical measurements, and other animal-specific characteristics to determine involvement in the attacks. Officials stated that any bear confirmed to be responsible will be dispatched to protect public safety.

BCCOS emphasized that unrelated bears will be released into the wild after the evaluation concludes. The agency is also utilizing forensic evidence from the 2025 Bella Coola attack, which will be compared against evidence gathered from any captured bears undergoing assessment. This rigorous scientific approach ensures that administrative decisions regarding wildlife management are based on verified data.

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Community Impact And Stakeholder Response

The Conservation Officer Service maintains that this is a devastating event with a profound impact on the families involved, the Nuxalk Nation, and the broader Bella Coola community. The agency pledged to remain in close contact with the victims' families and local leaders to ensure transparent communication throughout the investigation. Officials encouraged the public to ground conversations about the incident in compassion, respect, and care.

The victims had recently moved to Bella Coola to pursue a new career and begin a new chapter in their lives, making the loss particularly tragic for those who knew them. The tragedy has sparked urgent calls for community support and heightened awareness regarding wildlife safety protocols in the region. Authorities are working to balance the safety of residents and visitors with responsible wildlife stewardship.

Safety Advisories And Upcoming Procedures

The public is urged to continue avoiding the West Snooka Trail area, where several bear sightings near the site of the fatal attacks have been reported by witnesses. These sightings have intensified concerns among hikers and residents who frequent the trail system for recreation. The agency advises strict adherence to safety guidelines in all bear habitats within the Bella Coola valley.

Funeral services for Reed and Balcarras are scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 12, in Cochrane, Alberta. This date provides a focal point for the community to gather and mourn the loss of the two women. The service will be attended by family members and friends from the Bella Coola area who wish to pay their respects.

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Investigations into wildlife encounters remain active as officers work to determine if the captured bear is the same animal involved in previous incidents. The outcome of the forensic tests will dictate the final administrative actions taken by the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship. Community members are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any unusual wildlife activity in the Snooka West Trail vicinity.