British Columbia communities face severe coastal flooding as king tides and heavy rain trigger evacuations and local states of emergency across Vancouver Island and the mainland.

Communities across British Columbia are currently navigating a severe weather crisis driven by the convergence of intense rainfall, high winds, and astronomical king tides. The Regional District of Nanaimo and the District of Squamish have responded with urgent evacuations and the declaration of local states of emergency to protect residents from rising waters. This coordinated response underscores the significant threat posed to life and safety along the province's heavily populated coastal regions.

Evacuations Triggered by Rapid Water Rise

The Regional District of Nanaimo issued multiple evacuation alerts overnight for specific coastal zones on eastern Vancouver Island. These mandatory measures directly impact the communities of French Creek, Martindale, and San Pareil, where water levels are rapidly encroaching on residential areas. Simultaneously, the District of Lantzville has placed several waterfront properties under alert status due to the imminent danger of flooding. According to B.C.'s Emergency Information System, the rising water levels in these areas present a direct threat to life and safety, necessitating immediate action from local authorities to ensure resident security.

Also read Coastal flooding possible as rain, wind and king tides converge on B.C.: Environment Canada

Local Emergency Powers and Regional Impact

On the mainland, the District of Squamish has taken decisive administrative action by declaring a local state of emergency and activating its local emergency operations centre. This activation signals a high-level coordination effort to manage resources and monitor the developing situation in the Sea to Sky region. Local officials anticipate receiving a significant volume of rain combined with high tides over the coming days, with the peak tide levels specifically forecast for Thursday. This proactive stance allows municipal leaders to mobilize emergency services and infrastructure support before conditions worsen.

Extreme Rainfall and Wind Statistics Recorded

Environment Canada has issued stark warnings regarding the intensity of the current storm system affecting the British Columbia coast. The agency forecasts that the region could receive up to 225 millimetres of rain before the end of today. Historical data highlights the unprecedented nature of the precipitation, with 307 millimetres already recorded in the past 48 hours in Effingham on western Vancouver Island. Additionally, Kennedy Lake measured 224 millimetres during this same period. Compounding the hydrological threat, high winds have been recorded at multiple locations, including gusts reaching 160 kilometres an hour on Sartine and Solander islands, and 122 kilometres an hour in Sandspit on Haida Gwaii.

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Scientific Drivers of the Storm Surge

The severity of this coastal flooding event is attributed to a complex interaction between meteorological and astronomical forces. An incoming low-pressure system is driving the storm surge, which is significantly amplified by king tides. These elevated tides are forced upward by the gravitational pull of a full moon. The combination of these high tides with the strong winds generated by the low-pressure system is creating exceptionally large waves that overwhelm natural and artificial coastal barriers. This mechanism explains why water levels are rising at a pace and magnitude that exceeds typical seasonal fluctuations.

Historical Context and Resident Observations

The impact of these conditions has been starkly observed by long-term residents, providing a historical perspective on the current crisis. Geoff Johnson, who has lived in Ucluelet and Tofino on the west coast of Vancouver Island for over 20 years, stated that he has never witnessed water levels as high as those currently present in Ucluelet's harbour. Johnson observed that waves created real drama on Tuesday, with water lapping directly against the foundations of homes in the harbour. This firsthand account illustrates the unprecedented nature of the event and the immediate risk to private property. This report was originally published by The Canadian Press on Nov. 25, 2026.