BC Breaks 32 Temperature Records on Remembrance Day Amid Storm

Environment and Climate Change Canada reports 32 high temperature records broken across British Columbia on November 11, with Cache Creek reaching 21.5 degrees Celsius.

Unseasonably warm air swept across British Columbia on Wednesday, November 11, shattering historical climate benchmarks despite the presence of stormy weather and local flooding. The British Columbia provincial government and meteorological authorities observed that the atmospheric conditions brought record-breaking heat that significantly defied typical early November expectations. This simultaneous occurrence of heavy rainfall and extreme warmth created a unique and dangerous weather pattern for residents across the province.

Historical Temperature Benchmarks Shattered

Environment and Climate Change Canada released a comprehensive summary on Thursday detailing that thirty-two separate high temperature records were either broken or tied across the region on Wednesday. This official data highlights a significant deviation from normal climatic norms for the date, marking one of the most active days for record-breaking heat in recent Canadian history. The sheer volume of affected stations suggests a widespread atmospheric anomaly rather than isolated local heating events.

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The provincial capital of Victoria achieved its warmest Remembrance Day on record, with the mercury rising to 16.7 degrees Celsius. This figure eclipsed the previous high of 15 degrees Celsius, which had stood as the local benchmark since 1977. Simultaneously, Vancouver recorded a high of 17 degrees Celsius, surpassing its previous mark of 16.3 degrees Celsius set thirty years ago in 1996.

The most extreme temperature increase occurred in Cache Creek, where the high reached 21.5 degrees Celsius. This reading exceeded the prior record of 17 degrees Celsius, established in 1981, by more than four degrees. Only Abbotsford, which hit 20.1 degrees Celsius, and Lillooet, which reached 20.3 degrees Celsius, recorded higher temperatures above the 20-degree threshold among the affected communities.

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Oldest Climate Records Eclipsed

Lillooet holds the distinction of having the oldest historical record eclipsed during this weather event, breaking a mark that had stood for 109 years. The community's previous record high for November 11 was 19.4 degrees Celsius, a benchmark set in 1917. This longevity of the record underscores the exceptional nature of the current atmospheric conditions compared to early twentieth-century climate data.

Another century-old record was broken on Wednesday in Salmon Arm, where a high of 15.8 degrees Celsius surpassed a 105-year-old mark. The previous record in Salmon Arm was 14.4 degrees Celsius, set in 1921. These findings demonstrate that the warm air mass was strong enough to override climatic trends established over a century ago in multiple geographic locations.

Widespread Meteorological Impact

The Environment and Climate Change Canada summary lists numerous other areas where records were set or tied, illustrating the breadth of the thermal anomaly. Chetwynd saw a new record of 11.6 degrees Celsius, breaking a 2016 mark of 11.5 degrees. Clearwater recorded 17.9 degrees Celsius, exceeding the 1981 record of 15 degrees, while Clinton reached 14.7 degrees Celsius against a 1981 high of 12.5 degrees.

In the northern regions, Dawson Creek established a new record of 14.6 degrees Celsius, surpassing a 1936 mark of 13.9 degrees. Dease Lake recorded 8.7 degrees Celsius, breaking its 1952 record of 8.3 degrees. Conversely, Whistler achieved a new high of 11.2 degrees Celsius, exceeding the 1981 mark of 10.3 degrees. White Rock also reported a significant increase, reaching 18.7 degrees Celsius and breaking the 1981 record of 16.5 degrees.

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Verification and Future Tracking

Environment and Climate Change Canada clarified that the reported records are derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record. This methodology ensures that the data reflects continuous and reliable monitoring rather than intermittent observations. The agency emphasizes the importance of these historical baselines in understanding long-term climate variability.

Additional locations such as Esquimalt and Gonzales Point both tied with Victoria at 16.7 degrees Celsius, breaking their respective 1977 records. Richmond matched Vancouver's performance with a high of 17.1 degrees Celsius, exceeding its 1996 record of 16.3 degrees. West Vancouver also set a new record of 17.1 degrees Celsius, surpassing the 2016 mark of 17 degrees.

The comprehensive list includes many other communities where records were updated, including Prince George, Quesnel, and Williams Lake. Prince George reached 17.7 degrees Celsius against a 1981 high of 17.4 degrees. Quesnel hit 18.8 degrees Celsius, exceeding its 1981 record of 16.7 degrees. Williams Lake recorded 15.5 degrees Celsius, breaking its 1981 mark of 13.2 degrees. These collective data points provide a detailed map of where the warm air mass was most intense, offering critical information for meteorologists tracking future weather patterns in the Pacific Northwest.