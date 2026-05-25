BBC pundits’ Premier League forecasts miss the mark as AI and models compete for accuracy

An analysis of how BBC football experts, an Opta simulation and a Microsoft AI tool predicted the 2024‑25 Premier League table, revealing wide discrepancies and highlighting the surprising performance of AI versus human forecasters.

Last summer the BBC asked thirty three of its television and radio experts to forecast the outcome of the Premier League season, asking each pundit to name the champion and the four clubs they expected to finish in the top positions.

The task proved far more difficult than it sounded. Twenty one of the contributors put Liverpool at the top of the table, yet none of them managed to get more than two of the four places correct. Only six pundits correctly selected Arsenal as the eventual champions, and every participant included both Arsenal and Manchester City among their top four choices.

Matthew Upson was the sole analyst who managed to order the top two exactly as they finished, correctly putting Arsenal first and City second. Other well‑known voices such as Martin Keown, Thomas Hitzlsperger, Sue Smith, Leon Osman and Jermaine Beckford also backed Mikel Arteta's side for the title





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