Battle Royale Highlights: Chimaev vs. Strickland, Van vs. Taira, Cortes-Acosta vs. Volkov, and more.

Main event on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Highlights from Chimaev vs. Strickland, Van vs. Taira, and more.

main event on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The disdain and vitriol the two men had shown toward one another in the lead up to the fight was nowhere to be found once the cage door closed behind them.

The two men had complete opposite styles, with Chimaev dominating the first round and Strickland racking up points with his jab. Van navigated some choppy surf, especially early, and carved up Taira with blistering jabs, uppercuts and straight rights. Volkov zeroed in on the inside and outside of the Dominican’s lead leg with punishing kicks. The tide shifted across the final five minutes, with Cortes-Acosta pressing forward behind power punches and Stout jabs.

The fight ended with the referee stopping the fight. The judges recognized various scoring rounds. Chimaev and Van dominated their fights, but the fight between Taira and Van resulted in a stoppage. Brady dominated in the welterweight fight.

Buckley accepted the challenge, but was unable to stay on his feet. Brady completed takedowns in all three rounds and hunted submissions. All scores were 10-8 for Brady





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