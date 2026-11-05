Batpod from The Dark Knight films up for auction with estimate up to US$1.2 million

The Batpod motorcycle used in Christopher Nolan's Batman films is up for auction by Propstore with an estimate of up to 900,000 pounds (US$1.2 million), part of a movie memorabilia sale that includes Batsuits.

The Batpod motorcycle ridden by Batman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight films is up for auction with an estimate of up to 900,000 pounds, or about US$1.2 million.

Online bidding opened on Thursday and will close on December 4 at a live auction in London. The auction is handled by the memorabilia specialist Propstore. The vehicle appeared in The Dark Knight in 2008 and The Dark Knight Rises in 2012, both starring Christian Bale as Batman. It is one of six Batpods made, according to the auction house.

Also read Qilin Ransomware Group Exposes Burnaby School District Data on Dark Web

Only Warner Bros Released Batpod

It is the only one that has been officially released by Warner Bros. Studios. Stephen Lane, chief executive and founder of Propstore, called the machine a cracking thing in an interview with CNN on Thursday. He said the vehicle, known as The Beast, was designed by Nolan in conjunction with production designer Nathan Crowley.

Advertisement

Chris Korvold, an Academy Award winner for special effects, was then tasked with bringing it to life. Lane described the Batpod as quite a feat of engineering because it had to work practically on set. The bike uses a 750cc Honda engine and monstrous 31-inch tires. He said it was a really, really tricky thing for the actors to sit on and also for the stunt performers to drive in real conditions.

Lane said there were a number of incidents in which someone lost control of the Batpod. One was captured on video in which the vehicle smashes into one of the cameras. It basically careers out of control and knocks the camera over, he said. He added that it was a very, very tricky thing.

Memorable Movie Vehicles Up For Sale

Vehicles like this are just so desirable because of their unique nature and because of their impressive aesthetic as well, Lane said. It has to be one of the most impressive looking and memorable movie vehicles of all time, he added. The Batpod is being sold alongside hundreds of other pieces of movie memorabilia. They include two complete Batsuits.

One was worn by Bale in 2005's Batman Begins. Another was worn 10 years earlier by Val Kilmer in Batman Forever. Other items going under the hammer include the fedora and shirt worn by stuntman Vic Armstrong in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984 and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1989. The auction also includes the sword used by Kit Harington's Jon Snow in the Game of Thrones television series.

Advertisement

Freddy Krueger's glove met its reserve price of 25,000 pounds, or about US$34,000, just a few hours after the auction went live. More than 100 lots will go on display at a preview exhibition at the Cumberland Hotel in London from November 19 to November 22. The Batpod auction is part of a wider sale of film and television props and costumes. Propstore said the Batpod remains one of the most recognizable vehicles from modern cinema.

London Auction Draws Global Collectors

The live auction in London is expected to draw collectors from around the world.