Morgan Barron scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and Nico Daws made 21 saves as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight road victory.

Morgan Barron scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Nico Daws made 21 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Wednesday night at Boston.

The win was Winnipeg's fourth straight on the road and improved the Jets to 9-1-1 in their last 11 games overall. The game was played Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each scored for Winnipeg. Mark Scheifele, the Jets' career goals leader, added an empty-netter for the 381st goal of his career.

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Bruins Score Two Goals In Loss

Morgan Geekie and Fraser Minten scored for the Bruins, who dropped the second game of their season-high six-game homestand. Jeremy Swayman stopped 14 shots. Barron's goal came with 2:07 left in the second period. He poked the puck between Swayman's pads to make it 3-2 after the goalie mishandled the rebound of Mario Ferraro's shot.

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Boston's Tanner Jeannot and Winnipeg's Tyrel Bauer squared off in a lengthy fight midway into the opening period that featured numerous haymakers. Trailing in the second, Boston tied it at 2 when Minten, positioned directly in front of the net, tipped Mason Lohrei's shot by Daws at 10:57. Morrissey's slap shot from the slot beat Swayman and gave the Jets a 2-1 edge late in the opening period.

Off since a 7-5 victory over Washington at home Saturday, the Bruins had tied it at 1 on Geekie's power-play goal off a pass across the front of the net by David Pastrnak at 6:11. Connor's wrister from the left circle made it 1-0 just 65 seconds into the game. The Bruins won the first meeting between the teams in overtime on Oct. 2. Up next, the Jets visit the New York Islanders on Friday night.

Jets Continue Road Winning Streak

The Bruins host Toronto on Friday. Winnipeg's recent surge includes the four-game road winning streak and a 9-1-1 record over its last 11 contests. Boston, meanwhile, has lost the second game of a six-game homestand that is its longest of the season. The Bruins had been off since a 7-5 home win over Washington on Saturday.

Daws finished with 21 saves for Winnipeg. Swayman made 14 saves for Boston. The Jets scored on Connor's early wrist shot, Morrissey's slap shot from the slot and Barron's tiebreaker before Scheifele sealed it with an empty-net goal. Boston got goals from Geekie on the power play and Minten's tip-in in front.

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The loss dropped the Bruins in the second game of their season-high six-game homestand. The teams will meet again later in the season after Boston took the first meeting in overtime on Oct. 2. Ken Powtak of The Associated Press reported from Boston. The AP photo credited to Charles Krupa showed Bruins' Tanner Jeannot landing a punch while fighting Winnipeg Jets' Tyrel Bauer during the first period of the NHL hockey game in Boston on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026.