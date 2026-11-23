Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a snow squall warning for Barrie, with 5 to 15 cm of snow expected Monday night near Georgian Bay and along the Highway 400 corridor.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a snow squall warning for Barrie, Ontario, as a sharp turn to colder weather brings hazardous winter conditions to the region.

Snow Squall Warning Issued For Barrie Ontario

The warning was issued on Monday morning, November 23, 2026, at 7:25 a.m. EST. It signals a sudden end to weeks of unseasonably warm temperatures. The alert covers an area adjacent to Georgian Bay. ECCC forecasts five to 15 centimetres of snow across that zone.

Also read Lorne Doerkson Faces First Nations Warning Over DRIPA Repeal Pledge

The heaviest accumulation is expected Monday night, concentrated between Barrie and Meaford. Lake effect showers and flurries off Georgian Bay are expected to intensify and fully change over to snow by this evening. Cold air moving over the warmer bay waters is driving the classic lake-effect snow mechanism in the region. Precipitation is expected to persist all day.

Advertisement

Precipitation And Wind Chill Forecast Details

The chance of precipitation is 60 per cent in the early morning and rises to 100 per cent by the evening. That guarantees continuous wet or snowy conditions as the day goes on. Strong winds of 30 to 50 km/h are also forecast. Combined with falling temperatures, they will create a wind chill of -13 C overnight.

Such values pose a significant risk of frostbite for anyone exposed for extended periods. ECCC says the most significant snowfall will stay west of Barrie, specifically along the Highway 400 corridor. Areas further east may see lighter accumulation. The main threat to transportation remains focused on the western sector of the county.

Travel Hazards And Freezing Temperatures Expected

The agency warns that roads and walkways may be difficult to navigate because of accumulating snow. Travelers should expect reduced visibility, slippery surfaces, and potentially hazardous driving conditions, especially along major arterial routes in the affected zone. The daytime high for Monday is forecast at 2 C, while the overnight low will drop to -5 C. Those temperatures support the freezing conditions needed for the snow squall warning to remain in effect and for the lake-effect mechanism to keep operating.

A mix of blowing snow and drifting made for difficult driving in the Barrie area on Friday, November 28, 2025, according to a photo credited to The Canadian Press and Christopher Drost. That earlier event shows how quickly travel can deteriorate in this kind of weather. Residents are urged to monitor ECCC updates closely and prepare for the sudden onset of winter conditions.

Advertisement

The event marks a significant disruption to Barrie's recent climate pattern and will dominate the remainder of Monday and the overnight period. Environment and Climate Change Canada is the official source of the warning and the forecast details. The agency continues to track the snow squall as it develops across the Georgian Bay area and the Highway 400 corridor.