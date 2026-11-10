Toronto police identify Barrie teen Brandon Blake as victim of fatal Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police have identified 18-year-old Brandon Blake of Barrie as the victim of a fatal shooting near the Elmbank Community Centre in Etobicoke and are searching for two suspects.

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Etobicoke and say they are looking for two suspects. The victim is 18-year-old Brandon Blake of Barrie.

Paramedics said they were called to the area of Martingrove Road and Finch Avenue, near the Elmbank Community Centre, at around 1:10 a.m. for a possible shooting call. A male victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed. Speaking with reporters Tuesday afternoon, Det. -Sgt.

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Sandra Arruda identified the victim as Brandon Blake. The shooting happened overnight near the community centre.

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Police Seek Two Suspects

"This investigation is currently very active and early. Residents in the area can expect a strong police presence. Officers remain on scene, gathering evidence, speaking to witnesses, and canvassing for video," Arruda said.

"We can understand how concerning incidents like this are to members of the community, but I want to assure the public that we are dedicating all necessary resources to this investigation in order to solve this homicide. " She said investigators are currently looking for two male suspects. The first is described as light-skinned, with a thin build, while the second is brown-skinned with a medium build. Both were wearing all black, with hoods up and face masks.

"We are asking anyone with information to contact police," Arruda said. "Even details that may seem small may provide major evidence for our investigators. It is important to secure justice for Brandon, as he did not deserve to die like this today.

" She said it's too early to say if the shooting was targeted or gang-related. It's not clear how many shots were fired yet, but multiple shell casings were discovered at the scene. Police are combing through surveillance footage to try to learn more. Arruda said she knows the community may be anxious in the wake of the shooting and urged anyone with information to come forward.

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One male is dead after a shooting near a community centre in Etobicoke early Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

Community Urged to Come Forward

"I think it is very concerning that we have these shootings happen in these communities where we know there are children and a lot of innocent people," she said. "I've said this before. We have to work together. Our communities have to come forward.

They have to provide us information. It's the only way we can put these people behind bars and make sure this doesn't continue to happen.

" Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators.