Barrie rescue seeks foster homes as dogs face northern winter cold

Lost Boys Hope is making an urgent plea for foster families as it works to bring vulnerable dogs and newborn litters out of northern communities before winter worsens. A transport is set for Saturday afternoon as part of its Out of the Cold Mission, but without more foster homes, more animals cannot be saved.

Lost Boys Hope is urgently seeking foster families as it works to bring vulnerable dogs out of northern communities before winter becomes even more unforgiving, the Barrie, Ont.

, rescue says. A transport is set for Saturday afternoon as part of the rescue group's Out of the Cold Mission. While dozens of puppies arrive in Barrie on Saturday, many dogs and newborn litters remain in the bitter cold waiting for a family to take them in. Without additional foster homes, more animals cannot be saved.

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Foster Homes Full As Rescue Faces Tough Choices

The rescue says its current foster homes are already full, leaving rescuers facing difficult decisions about which animals they can bring into care. Among those waiting for a safe place to land are a mother caring for 10 two-week-old puppies, a pregnant dog preparing to give birth and several young puppies in need of shelter. The rescue says transportation is lined up and it is ready to help, and all that is missing are families willing to open their doors.

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Winter in the north is brutal, the organization said. For dogs already struggling to survive, pregnant, injured or trying to keep newborn puppies alive, the conditions become even more dangerous. Lost Boys Hope says experience is not necessary for people who have thought about fostering but are not sure where to start. The rescue provides everything from supplies and veterinary care to tips and support along the way.

The rescue says it typically looks for foster families within one to 1.5 hours of Barrie, although it is willing to extend that radius. Every foster home that opens means another dog, another litter, another mama gets the opportunity to leave their current circumstances behind, the organization said. Those interested in fostering can apply through the Lost Boys Hope website or email lostboyshope@gmail.com for more information.

Out of the Cold Mission Transport Arrives Saturday

The group says the need is immediate as cold conditions continue and more animals wait for a safe place to land. The rescue is asking people to share its plea, apply to foster or reach out by email if they can help. With the Saturday transport approaching, Lost Boys Hope says every additional foster home makes it possible to bring another vulnerable dog or litter into care.

The organization says its foster network is central to its work of moving dogs out of northern communities. When foster homes are full, rescues must decide which animals they can take, and the group says that choice becomes harder as winter deepens. The animals waiting include pregnant dogs, injured dogs and mothers trying to keep newborn puppies alive. Lost Boys Hope says those dogs face the greatest danger when temperatures drop and they have no shelter.

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People who foster through Lost Boys Hope are not left on their own, the rescue says. The group supplies food, supplies and veterinary care, and it offers guidance and support throughout the placement. Foster families within one to 1.5 hours of Barrie are preferred, but the rescue says it is willing to extend that radius for the right homes. Interested households can apply online or email lostboyshope@gmail.com.

Lost Boys Hope Urges Immediate Foster Applications

The Out of the Cold Mission transport is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. Dozens of puppies are expected to arrive in Barrie, but the rescue says many more dogs and newborn litters remain in the cold, waiting for a family to take them in. Lost Boys Hope says the situation is urgent because winter in the north is brutal and conditions are becoming even more unforgiving.

For dogs already struggling to survive, pregnant, injured or trying to keep newborn puppies alive, the rescue says the cold makes survival even harder. By opening a foster home, the rescue says, families can give a dog, a litter or a mother dog the chance to leave dangerous conditions behind. The group says it is ready to help and has transportation lined up, but it needs more foster homes to save more animals.