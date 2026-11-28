A police-escorted procession in Barrie, Ont., carried Pte. William Douglas Dal Bianco to CFB Borden for a private celebration of life with military honours. The 26-year-old died Nov. 13, becoming the fifth Canadian soldier to die from injuries sustained in the Oct. 17 fire at CFB Wainwright.

A police-escorted motorcade moved along Highway 90 in Barrie, Ont. , on Saturday morning to honour Pte. William Douglas Dal Bianco, the fifth Canadian soldier to die from injuries sustained in a fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta.

The procession carried the 26-year-old from a funeral home in Barrie's north-east end to Canadian Forces Base Borden, where a private celebration of life with military honours was held. Family, friends and members of the military community gathered along the route for the sombre final journey. A Canadian Press handout photo showed Dal Bianco in an undated image. Dal Bianco died on Nov. 13 at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, nearly a month after the October training incident.

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Funeral Procession For Fallen Soldier

He was being treated at Sunnybrook Hospital's Ross Tilley Burn Centre before succumbing to his injuries. He was born in Toronto on May 29, 2000, and grew up in Etobicoke. He attended St. Joseph Catholic High School and graduated from Seneca Polytechnic's firefighter training program in 2021. Dal Bianco pursued a career with the Canadian Armed Forces in 2025.

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He was remembered as a gifted student and athlete who excelled in track and cross-country running, ski racing and triathlons. He also coached at Mansfield Ski Club and enjoyed spending time at his family's cottage in Sundridge. His obituary described him as a true fighter with a passion for wildlife, nature, history and outdoor pursuits. He leaves behind his parents, Allison and Paul, his sisters, Anna and Elizabeth, his fiancee, Yulanda, and his extended family, friends and military brothers.

Dal Bianco was among 43 Canadian Armed Forces members injured when a fire broke out during live-fire training as part of Exercise APOLLO SHOOTER at CFB Wainwright on Oct. 17. Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry and reservists were participating in high-intensity training ahead of deployment. Flames erupted while soldiers were conducting hand grenade exercises and a simulated section attack involving 10 soldiers.

Details Of Wainwright Training Fire

Fueled by high winds, the fire overtook an administrative area and injured dozens more. Earlier this month, the Canadian Armed Forces said five members caught in the fire had died, while 24 remained in hospital and 14 had been released. Memorial donations in Dal Bianco's honour can be made to The Pine Project, an organization dedicated to connecting people with nature. His family says the outdoors was where he felt most at home and happiest. With files from CTV's Brittany Ekelund.