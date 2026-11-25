Ryan MacPhail, 41, of Barrie has pleaded guilty to robbery and wearing a disguise in the March 29 smash-and-grab at Bellagio Jewellers II inside Oshawa Centre mall. He remains in custody while the court orders reports before sentencing.

A Barrie, Ont. man accused of robbing an Oshawa mall jewelry store in March has pleaded guilty. Ryan MacPhail, 41, admitted to robbery and wearing a disguise with intent in the failed smash-and-grab that ended when shoppers helped subdue the thief.

Shoppers recorded several masked thieves, including MacPhail, ransacking Bellagio Jewellers II at 3:45 p.m. on March 29, inside the Oshawa Centre mall. Shoppers were seen intervening and one man placed a chokehold on MacPhail, allowing police to arrest him. Video of the chokehold was shared widely after the robbery. MacPhail, who remains in custody, appeared Tuesday morning in an Oshawa courtroom, where his lawyer confirmed the defence has requested a pre-sentence and Gladue report.

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MacPhail Criminal History and Co-accused Details

The reports will help the judge better understand MacPhail's lengthy criminal history and Indigenous background prior to sentencing him for his crimes. MacPhail was one of several men charged in the robbery, including another Barrie man, 22-year-old Coulton Peters-McComb. Peters-McComb was granted bail a month later, under strict house arrest conditions and a $7,000 surety pledge. Cameras also recorded the moment Durham Regional police tracked down several teens in a neighbouring parking lot.

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The K-9 unit was seen chasing the alleged thieves following the smash-and-grab, which investigators said involved the use of bear spray. Durham police said 17 and 15-year-olds from Mississauga were arrested. The alleged getaway driver, 19-year-old Romario Angelo Abraham, and Peters-McComb are scheduled to return to court in February in Oshawa for their preliminary hearing. MacPhail returns to a virtual courtroom next month to set a date for his sentencing hearing.

The allegations against his co-accused have not been tested in court. The robbery took place inside Oshawa Centre, a busy mall in Durham Region, and shocked shoppers who witnessed the masked thieves ransacking the jewelry store. Witnesses recorded the chaotic scene, including the moment a shopper stepped in and placed a chokehold on MacPhail until police arrived. MacPhail's guilty plea resolves his part in the case, but the prosecution and defence are now preparing for sentencing submissions.

Sentencing Reports and Upcoming Court Appearances

The requested Gladue report will examine his Indigenous background and personal circumstances, while the pre-sentence report will detail his lengthy criminal history. Both reports are intended to give the judge a fuller picture before deciding on an appropriate sentence for the robbery and disguise offences. Peters-McComb, who was granted bail with strict house arrest conditions and a $7,000 surety pledge, is expected back in Oshawa court in February.

Abraham, the alleged getaway driver, is also scheduled for a preliminary hearing in February alongside Peters-McComb. The two teens from Mississauga, aged 17 and 15, were arrested after police tracked them down in a neighbouring parking lot with the help of a K-9 unit. Investigators said bear spray was used during the smash-and-grab, adding to the danger faced by shoppers and staff inside the mall.

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MacPhail's sentencing hearing date is expected to be set next month when he appears in virtual court. Until then, he remains in custody. The allegations against his co-accused have not been tested in court.