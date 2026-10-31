Barrie Engineer Creates Halloween Projection Mapping House Display

A Barrie mechanical engineer blends engineering skills with projection mapping to create a viral Halloween light show on his home, featuring AI music and custom hardware.

A Barrie man has transformed his home into a spectacular Halloween attraction by combining his professional background in mechanical engineer ing with a love for community entertainment. Zac Cutt, residing at 17 Marjoy Avenue in the city's north end, has unveiled a large-scale projection mapping display that has drawn significant attention from locals and visitors alike throughout October.

Custom Engineering for Halloween Projection Mapping

Cutt, a mechanical engineer by trade, designed and built a specialized projector to power the visual effects seen on his property. This custom-built device is not only powerful but also highly durable, featuring weather-resistant construction to withstand the elements. To ensure optimal performance, the unit is equipped with internal sensors that constantly monitor temperature and humidity levels, automatically heating or cooling the projector as needed to maintain functionality.

Also read Celebrities Bring Halloween to Life with Creative and Nostalgic Costumes

The core technology behind the display is projection mapping, a technique that creates visual illusions by projecting images onto irregular surfaces. Cutt utilizes this method to turn the facade of his house into a dynamic canvas. The result is a seamless blend of reality and digital art, where the architecture appears to come alive with movement, texture, and depth, creating optical illusions that captivate audiences.

Viral Halloween Display Features AI Music

Every night for nearly three weeks, the house hosts a twenty-minute show that runs on a continuous loop. The visuals include terrifying imagery such as gigantic spiders crawling up the walls, monsters lurking in windows, blood streaming down faces, and slime dripping from the sides. However, the display also incorporates humor and levity to appeal to a broad audience. Viewers can see aliens dancing or a merry-go-round spinning, ensuring there is something for everyone.

Advertisement

Cutt explains that the auditory component of the show is largely generated using Artificial Intelligence. He states that he enjoys mixing creepy Halloween themes with fun songs to create an engaging experience. This combination allows both children and adults to find elements of the show that are entertaining and enjoyable, making it a family-friendly event despite the spooky aesthetic.

Decades of Visual Effects and Community Feedback

Creating this elaborate display is a labor of love that requires significant time and technical skill. Cutt spends approximately thirty hours preparing the show by tracing the footprint of his house. He then formats various videos based on this trace, using professional video editing programs such as Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects. This meticulous process ensures that the two-dimensional images translate into a convincing three-dimensional effect, such as the illusion of the house crumbling or falling apart.

His passion for visual displays dates back to 2004, when he began creating animated Christmas lights at his parents' home in Holland Landing. By 2013, his enthusiasm had grown to include 25,000 lights programmed to music. He even constructed his own radio transmitter kit, allowing viewers to tune into a specific frequency in their cars. He continues to use this technology in his current Halloween display, enhancing the immersive experience for those watching from their vehicles.

Feedback from the community has been overwhelmingly positive over the past five years, with this year's display being the largest to date. Families have been parking their cars in front of the house, while others gather on the sidewalk to watch the nightly performances. The popularity has spread beyond the immediate neighborhood, with more residents of Barrie discovering the attraction. The show runs every night, culminating on Halloween itself, which marks the final performance of the season.

Advertisement

Future Manufacturing Ventures and Holiday Tradition

Driven by a lifelong interest in lighting, pyrotechnics, and video technology, Cutt sees his Halloween display as a natural evolution of his hobbies. He cites the joy of entertaining people and the opportunity to work with visual effects as his primary motivations. The success of the current project has already sparked new business opportunities for him.

Cutt is now looking to open a manufacturing company in Barrie that produces projector enclosures similar to the one he built. He believes this would be a first in Canada and notes that there is already interest in purchasing his designs. In addition to the Halloween show, Cutt maintains a tradition of creating a visual display for Christmas during the entire month of December, continuing his annual cycle of community entertainment and technological innovation.