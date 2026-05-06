Barrie Colts Fined 15,000 Dollars Following Bizarre Press Conference Stunt

The OHL has penalized the Barrie Colts after Coach Dylan Smoskowitz and Captain Kashawn Aitcheson repeatedly used a team motto to avoid answering media questions after a Game 7 win.

The sports world was left in a state of utter bewilderment following a post-game press conference that transformed a moment of athletic triumph into a public relations disaster.

The Barrie Colts had just achieved a monumental feat by eliminating the heavily favored Brantford Bulldogs in the Eastern Conference final of the Ontario Hockey League. After a grueling series that saw the Colts fight back from a significant deficit, a Game 7 victory should have been the perfect opportunity to celebrate their resilience and skill. Instead, the event became a case study in how not to handle media relations.

Coach Dylan Smoskowitz and team captain Kashawn Aitcheson opted to ignore standard journalistic inquiry, responding to nearly every question with a repetitive and dismissive team slogan: No one cares, work harder. This interaction, which lasted roughly ninety seconds, quickly went viral across social media platforms, leaving reporters and league officials stunned by the blatant lack of professional courtesy. The fallout from this decision was swift and severe.

The Ontario Hockey League did not take the incident lightly, imposing a substantial fine of 15,000 dollars on the club. The league cited conduct detrimental to the public perception of the league as the primary reason for the penalty. In an official statement, the OHL emphasized that its member teams and their personnel are held to the highest standards of professional conduct.

The league further noted that the responses provided by the coach and captain were highly unprofessional and represented a significant disservice to the dedicated media members who provide essential coverage of the league. The sequence of events was particularly jarring because it began with standard proceedings led by communications director Josh Sweetland.

However, once the floor was opened to independent reporters, the atmosphere shifted. When asked about the emotional swing from a previous loss to the current victory, the responses remained stubbornly locked to the team motto, prompting an abrupt end to the availability. Industry experts and seasoned journalists have since voiced their disapproval, highlighting the danger of treating the press as an adversary.

Morgan McLellan, a managing partner at a Toronto-based crisis and strategic communications firm, pointed out that when a spokesperson responds in an adversarial manner, the media remembers. He suggested that whether in the realms of politics, business, or sports, viewing the press as the enemy is rarely a successful strategy. Similarly, veteran broadcaster Terry Doyle described the encounter as disrespectful to people simply doing their jobs.

Other critics, including Bruce Garrioch, suggested that while a young player like Aitcheson might be given a pass, the coach should have possessed the maturity to avoid such a stunt. The irony of the situation lies in the contrast between the team's performance on the ice and their behavior off it. On the ice, the Colts were dominant, securing a 5-0 road victory fueled by a stellar 40-save shutout from Ben Hrebik.

They had shown incredible grace and grit to overcome a 3-1 series deficit, yet that grace vanished the moment they stepped in front of the microphones. In an attempt to mitigate the damage, Coach Smoskowitz appeared on a Toronto radio station to explain his thought process.

He claimed that his original intention was to have the entire team participate in the press conference to show unity, but he was told the room at the TD Civic Centre was too small to accommodate everyone. He admitted that he chose to address the media in an unusual fashion and instructed his captain to do the same, a decision he now deeply regrets.

Smoskowitz described the incident as a big oopsie and promised that such a situation would never happen again. However, reporters on the scene remained skeptical of this excuse, noting that the team had been in that same room four times previously and should have been well aware of the space constraints. The incident serves as a stark reminder that victory on the scoreboard does not excuse a lack of professionalism in the public eye.

As the Barrie Colts prepare to face the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL championship, they do so under the shadow of a costly lesson in media relations, proving that while hard work wins games, professionalism maintains a reputation





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