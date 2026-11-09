Barrick Mining Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates Despite Strong Gold Output

Barrick Mining reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.35 billion, missing analyst forecasts due to rising costs, though gold production and realized prices supported revenue growth.

Barrick Mining Corporation reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Monday, driven by persistent increases in operating costs that continued to pressure the mining giant's financial performance. The Canadian corporation posted adjusted net earnings of $1.35 billion, or $0.82 per share, which fell short of the consensus estimate of $0.86 per share. Despite the miss, the company maintained its full-year production guidance and highlighted that stronger gold production volumes and higher realized prices successfully supported overall revenue growth during the period.

Q3 Financial Performance And Cost Pressures

The company reported that revenue increased by twenty-two percent year-over-year to reach $5.07 billion, while attributable adjusted EBITDA also rose by twenty-two percent to $2.47 billion. Adjusted net earnings for the quarter represented a forty-one percent increase from the $0.58 per share reported during the same period last year. However, the company generated $2.49 billion in operating cash flow and $1.17 billion in consolidated free cash flow, which marked a twenty-one percent decline from the same period last year. These higher costs were partially offset by stronger gold prices, with Barrick reporting an average realized price of $4,243 per ounce, up twenty-three percent from $3,457 per ounce last year.

Also read Barrick’s profit rises as higher gold prices offset lower output

Operational Metrics And Gold Production Details

At the core of the operational update, Barrick reported its fourth consecutive quarter of improved operational performance with attributable gold production totaling 816,000 ounces. This figure represented an increase of three percent from the second quarter and a six percent increase compared to the same period last year, excluding divested operations. The company also produced 50,000 tonnes of copper during the quarter. North American gold production reached 497,000 ounces, including 400,000 ounces from Nevada Gold Mines, while production growth at Cortez was supported by the continued ramp-up of Goldrush. Outside North America, Barrick International produced 319,000 ounces of gold, up six percent from the previous quarter, though extreme weather conditions at Veladero and Porgera weighed on production.

Management Outlook And Strategic Guidance

Mark Hill, President and CEO of Barrick, stated in an accompanying statement that the company continues to make progress in restoring operational consistency across its global portfolio. He noted that the quarter marked a full year of consistent delivery, citing improvements in safety, execution of plans, strengthening of Nevada Gold Mines, advancement of growth projects, and the return of significant capital to shareholders. Despite the operational challenges, Barrick maintained its full-year gold production guidance of between 2.90 million and 3.25 million ounces, with All-in sustaining costs expected to range between $1,760 and $1,950 per ounce. Management expects fourth-quarter gold production to be slightly higher than in the third quarter.

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Analyst Reactions And Future Investment Plans

Analysts at Jefferies published a research note highlighting that Barrick's operational performance was encouraging, even as free cash flow missed expectations. The bank noted that gold production exceeded its estimate of 807,000 ounces and consensus expectations of approximately 811,000 ounces, though consolidated free cash flow of $1.17 billion fell short of the bank's $1.22 billion forecast. Jefferies maintained its buy rating on Barrick with a $52 price target, representing approximately twenty-eight percent upside from the previous closing price, while also highlighting that the planned initial public offering of its North American gold assets remains a significant potential catalyst for future value.

Capital Allocation And Project Development Status

Barrick returned $1.04 billion to shareholders during the quarter through dividends and share repurchases, ending September with a net cash position of approximately $909 million. Looking ahead, the company is targeting an initial public offering of its North American gold assets in the fourth quarter of 2026 or early 2027. Meanwhile, Barrick continues to advance its Lumwana copper expansion in Zambia, which remains on schedule and within its approximately $2 billion capital budget. However, its Reko Diq project in Pakistan remains under review amid concerns about rising development costs and potential delays, presenting a complex landscape for future capital allocation.