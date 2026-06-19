Barrick Mining Faces Production Lows While Newmont Advances Block Cave Project at Red Chris

Barrick Mining's production has hit multi-decade lows, prompting a shift to block caving to extend operations into the 2040s. Meanwhile, Newmont secures approvals for its Red Chris Block Cave project, expected to create thousands of jobs and boost Canadian copper output by 15 percent.

Martin Pradier , materials analyst for Veritas Investment Research , appeared on BNN Bloomberg to discuss Barrick Mining 's recent production levels, which have reached their lowest point in decades.

This decline has prompted a strategic shift from traditional open-pit mining to a more efficient block caving operation at certain sites. The transition is expected to significantly extend the mine's operational lifespan, potentially pushing it into the mid-2040s. Such a move underscores the industry's adaptation to lower-grade ore bodies and the need for cost-effective extraction methods to maintain profitability and resource longevity.

In a separate but related development, Newmont Corporation, which holds a majority stake and operates the Red Chris mine in partnership with Imperial Metals (which owns a 30 percent joint venture interest), has received key regulatory approvals. These approvals represent a crucial milestone for Newmont as it advances toward a final investment decision on the proposed Red Chris Block Cave project later this year.

The company highlighted that the project would generate more than 1,800 construction jobs and support approximately 1,500 operating positions during peak season, providing a substantial economic boost to the region. Additionally, the initiative is projected to increase Canada's overall copper output by roughly 15 percent, reinforcing the country's position as a major copper producer. The Red Chris mine became part of Newmont's portfolio following its acquisition of Australian mining giant Newcrest in 2023.

That landmark deal, valued at billions of dollars, was one of the largest in the sector in recent years and significantly expanded Newmont's global footprint. Earlier in the current year, Newmont announced plans to allocate US$1.4 billion toward developing assets obtained through the Newcrest takeover, with the Red Chris Block Cave project being a flagship component of that investment strategy.

This capital commitment reflects Newmont's confidence in the long-term potential of the Red Chris deposit and its commitment to modernizing operations through advanced mining techniques





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Barrick Mining Block Caving Red Chris Mine Newmont Newcrest Acquisition Copper Production Mining Transition Canadian Mining Veritas Investment Research Martin Pradier

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