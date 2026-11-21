A Strathroy, Ontario tattoo shop owned by Tanya Griffin offered photos with Krampus after its parade float was barred, drawing international attention and food donations for police.

A tattoo shop in Strathroy, Ontario, offered photos with Krampus on Saturday, November 21, 2026, after its Krampus -themed float was barred from the local Santa Claus Parade.

Coven House Tattoo owner Tanya Griffin said she decided on the day of the parade to open her store for photos with the horned figure. The shop is located right on the parade route. Griffin said the Krampus entry was excluded from the 2026 parade by the local Lions Club, which organizes the event, after the float finished second place in 2025. Rather than sit out the day, she turned the exclusion into a community event at her shop.

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Krampus Photos at Tattoo Shop

Supporters lined up Saturday morning to take photos with Krampus. In Central and Eastern Alpine folklore, Krampus is said to accompany Saint Nicolas and is often depicted as a horned companion who warns children. The shop asked visitors to bring a non-perishable food donation for the Strathroy Police Cram a Cruiser event, which collects food for those in need during the holiday season.

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Griffin said the community had been asking for the Krampus photos and that the shop simply gave people what they wanted. She said the shop brought Krampus out for the parade and kept him inside all day, taking pictures for anyone who wanted to show support. Donations for the police cruiser campaign came in steadily.

We did one post and next thing you know, we hit Germany and Austria and the New York Times, it has been insane, said Griffin, who owns Coven House Tattoos and Piercings. She said one social media post led to attention from Germany, Austria and the New York Times, and she called the response insane. She said the reaction from Germany and Austria was especially surprising.

International Attention for Griffin

The community asked for it and they have been asking for him everywhere, said Griffin. We just thought if we are not allowed to be on the street, my shop is right on the route anyways. We will bring them out there for the parade and he will be in here all day. We are getting to take pictures for anyone who wants to show their support.

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Griffin said she has been asked to bring Krampus to a local hockey game for a ceremonial faceoff and also to an upcoming concert. She said the reaction has been great. She said there are people who are not going to the parade but are coming to the shop instead, and that donations for the cruiser are coming in. It is a win-win when you look at it this way.

Event Draws Community Support

Like, everyone still gets their chance with him, said Griffin. She said the turnout and donations made the day a success. She predicted a massive turnout on Saturday and said she has been thrilled with the support. The event was held on November 21, 2026, in Strathroy, a community in southwestern Ontario.