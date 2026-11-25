Halifax Police pursue stolen Barracuda Heating van. Owner Robert Nunn confirms no employees involved. Company gains visibility despite scheduling setbacks from theft incident.

The owners of a service van involved in a dramatic Halifax Police chase are finally setting the record straight following the viral spread of footage showing law enforcement pursuing an out-of-control vehicle. Nearly one week after the incident captured public attention, Barracuda Heating and Fuels confirmed the vehicle was stolen and that none of their staff members were involved in the dangerous pursuit.

Van Belonged to Fall River Business

Barracuda Heating and Fuels is a small family-owned business based in Fall River, Nova Scotia. Operations manager Robert Nunn revealed that one of their technicians discovered the van missing upon waking up on Friday morning. The company immediately utilized its internal GPS tracking system to locate the vehicle, which showed it was currently situated in Dartmouth at the time of discovery.

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Police Pursuit Confirmed No Staff Involved

Upon confirming the location, Barracuda Heating and Fuels contacted Halifax Police to report the theft. The police responded by pursuing the vehicle and its occupants. Robert Nunn stated that the individuals inside the van were not employees of the company. Halifax Police confirmed that only the passenger was apprehended during the incident, though they declined to provide further details regarding the driver.

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Vehicle Found Abandoned in Dartmouth

The pursuit concluded with the service vehicle being discovered abandoned on Demetreous Lane in Dartmouth. Halifax Police did not accommodate interview requests but noted that they have not confirmed whether the driver was identified or apprehended. The vehicle remains in a secure compound where it is currently under investigation by authorities.

Operational Impact and Public Response

The theft has caused minor setbacks for Barracuda Heating and Fuels regarding customer scheduling for the day the van was stolen. Robert Nunn emphasized that there was no incident at a person's home during the theft, expressing gratitude that no property damage or personal injury occurred. Despite the loss of the service vehicle, the company has received a significant boost in social media visibility, which they view as a positive outcome despite the unfortunate circumstances.