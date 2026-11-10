Barnes out for Raptors vs. Celtics; Quickley, Murray-Boyles, Jackson-Davis questionable

Scottie Barnes will miss a third straight game with a groin strain as the Toronto Raptors host the Boston Celtics, while Immanuel Quickley, Collin Murray-Boyles and Trayce Jackson-Davis are all listed as questionable.

Scottie Barnes will miss a third consecutive game for the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday when the team faces the Boston Celtics, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Barnes is dealing with a groin strain that has held him out of the lineup since Nov. 4. Barnes has averaged 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game over eight contests to start the season. His absence leaves a major hole in Toronto's rotation on both ends of the floor. Guard Immanuel Quickley, forward Collin Murray-Boyles and centre Trayce Jackson-Davis are all listed as questionable for the game.

Also read Raptors Missing Barnes, Quickley and Murray-Boyles Against Grizzlies

Quickley, 27, has also missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. The point guard has averaged 17.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in eight contests this year. His status will be determined closer to tip-off. Second-year forward Murray-Boyles missed Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with an illness, while Jackson-Davis is also dealing with an illness.

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Kawhi Leonard Remains Out With Knee Injury

Both players remain uncertain for Wednesday. The Raptors have opened the season an even 5-5 while dealing with injuries up and down the lineup. Top off-season acquisition Kawhi Leonard has appeared in just two contests. Leonard is slated to miss at least another week as he continues to deal with a knee injury.

Toronto has leaned on its depth to stay at .500 through the first ten games. The team has not announced a timeline for Barnes beyond Wednesday's game. The Raptors will continue to evaluate him as he recovers from the groin strain. Quickley's hamstring issue has kept him out of the last two games after a strong start to the year.

His playmaking and scoring have been important for Toronto's backcourt. Murray-Boyles and Jackson-Davis are both fighting illness, adding to the team's injury and availability concerns. Their statuses will be updated ahead of the Celtics game. Toronto's 5-5 record reflects a roster that has been shuffled repeatedly due to injuries.

Barnes Absence Tests Toronto Roster Depth

The Raptors have yet to field their full projected lineup this season. Barnes remains the team's leading producer when healthy, posting career-best numbers across the board. His continued absence puts more pressure on Toronto's remaining scorers. The Raptors face a difficult test against Boston without Barnes and potentially several other rotation players.

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The Celtics game is the latest challenge in an early-season stretch of adversity. Toronto will provide further updates on Barnes, Quickley, Murray-Boyles and Jackson-Davis as the game approaches. The team has yet to announce any corresponding roster moves.