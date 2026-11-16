Barnes scores 30 in return as Raptors lose 112-108 to Knicks in overtime

Scottie Barnes scored 30 points in his return from a groin strain, but the Toronto Raptors lost 112-108 in overtime to the New York Knicks, their fourth straight defeat and 14th consecutive loss to New York.

Scottie Barnes is ready to have some hard conversations about how the Toronto Raptors perform under pressure. Barnes had 30 points in his return to Toronto line up on Sunday but the Raptors still fell to the New York Knicks 112-108 in overtime.

Barnes said that several mental errors in the fourth quarter and the extra period cost Toronto a crucial win over the reigning NBA champions. After we all watch the film, this one is really going to sting, and that is going to create those uncomfortable conversations when we get to practice tomorrow, said Barnes. We are going to look around and we are going to talk.

Also read Jalen Brunson's Late Three Lifts Knicks Past Raptors in Overtime

We are going to have those real conversations on what happened, why we lost this game. Watch film. We are going to have our thoughts about it, and I think that is how we are going to get better from it. Barnes grabbed nine rebounds and dished out four assists as the Raptors (5-8) lost their fourth straight.

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Toronto Raptors Suffer Longest Losing Streak Against New York Knicks

He had missed four games with a left groin strain. Toronto point guard Immanuel Quickley made a 29-foot three-pointer with 8:55 left in the fourth quarter for a 13-point lead. The Raptors were outscored 41-24 the rest of the way for their 14th consecutive loss to New York, the longest skid for Toronto against any team. They won the championship last year, and that is what championship teams do, they stay resilient, said Barnes.

They stay through those moments, and that is what they did. They got big threes. They start running offence. They just figured out a way to come back into that game and win.

Barnes Highlights Costly Turnovers and Mistakes in Fourth Quarter Loss

Barnes pointed to two lapses in judgment in the fourth as particularly costly. Toronto was called for a five-second violation on an inbound with 1:32 left to play in the quarter and the Raptors leading 90-87. That turnover led to a missed jumper by Knicks star Jalen Brunson but his teammate Mikal Bridges got the offensive rebound, resetting the shot clock, and allowing Landry Shamet to make a three-pointer to tie the game.

Those are two terrible mistakes that we just got to have to end that game, said Barnes. Give ourselves the best chance to win that game. That was pretty tough. Backup point guard Jamal Shead scored 19 and Immanuel Quickley had 17 points.

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Little things, man. Just things that we could have prevented: rebounds, loose balls, just little things that we could have prevented, said Shead. I think we had a lot of mental errors just at the end of the game. I think we played maybe 45 to 44 minutes of great basketball.

We have just got to put it together and make it 48. Obviously, really tough. They just won a championship for a reason. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026. John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press