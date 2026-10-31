Barnes scores career-high 41 but Raptors fall to Magic 121-114 in NBA Cup

Scottie Barnes scored a career-high 41 points, but the Toronto Raptors lost 121-114 to the Orlando Magic in their first NBA Cup game. Barnes and coach Darko Rajakovic criticized the free-throw disparity after the game.

Scottie Barnes scored a career-high 41 points, but the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic 121-114 on Friday in their first NBA Cup game of the season.

Barnes added five rebounds and five assists in the loss, which was played in Toronto on Oct. 30, 2026. The Raptors were unable to overcome Orlando despite Barnes's big night. Barnes said in the immediate aftermath that he did not particularly care about the personal milestone. I think I have got to let some time go by, Barnes said of the career high.

Also read Scottie Barnes scores career-high 41 points as Raptors fall to Magic 121-114

Barnes Focuses on Aggressive Play Style

He added that before the season he wanted to break that mark, but the focus was on being aggressive. I think I did a great job going downhill, being aggressive, Barnes said. Part of Barnes's frustration was the free-throw disparity. Despite making 34 field-goal attempts, many of them drives to the net, he shot only three free throws.

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The Magic were awarded 29 free throws while Toronto had 15. Definitely think I could have got to the free-throw line more, Barnes said. I think being that aggressive, only shooting three free throws is kind of crazy. But no, it just was not going our way.

Raptors Struggle with Free Throw Disparity

It is what it is. Barnes was asked directly if he thought it was harder for the Raptors to get foul calls. After a long pause, he answered with a chuckle. Trying to have good P.R. today, Barnes said, smiling at a nearby member of Toronto's communications team.

It is tough out there. Like I said, we are trying to be as aggressive as we can. I think they are being aggressive as they can. I think that is enough for me to say.

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I am raging on the inside right now, but it is what it is. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic was more direct in his criticism. For me, a player that gets three foul shots in a game, who scores 41 points and goes to the free-throw line three times, that is kind of B.S. , to be honest with you, Rajakovic said.

Poeltl Delivers Best Game of Season

They got to the free-throw line 29 times. We got to the free-throw line 15 times, and I do not think that we are more physical or a more aggressive team than them. I think that both teams played really aggressive, good basketball, and I think that criteria should be the same on both ends of the floor. It was the 16th game of Barnes's career where he had 30-plus points, five rebounds and five assists.

That tied DeMar DeRozan for fourth most in Raptors history. Starting centre Jakob Poeltl had by far his best game of the season. He entered play on Friday averaging 2.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, but finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three assists against Orlando. To be honest, I do not really care about the numbers, Poeltl said.

It does not really matter to me if I at the end of game have 10 points, 10 rebounds, or if I have like two points and four rebounds, like whatever, as long as we are winning the game.