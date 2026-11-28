Scottie Barnes scored 34 points and Immanuel Quickley posted a triple-double as the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 124-100 on Friday, but Atlanta's win over Boston eliminated Toronto from NBA Cup contention.

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Brooklyn Nets 124-100 on Friday in the final NBA Cup group-stage game for both teams, but were eliminated from the in-season tournament when the Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 87-86.

Scottie Barnes scored a game-high 34 points, while Immanuel Quickley had a triple-double with 24 points, a season-high 14 assists and 10 rebounds for Toronto (7-11). The Raptors held the Eastern Conference's wild-card berth when their game ended, but Atlanta's victory gave the Hawks and Celtics identical 3-1 records. The win served as a tiebreak to give Atlanta first place in the East's Group C, while Boston claimed the wild card with a better point differential than Toronto.

Also read Raptors return from three-day break to host Nets in NBA Cup without Leonard and Barrett

Quickley said the game against Brooklyn did not feel bigger than a regular game. I'm not going to lie, I play every single game to win, Quickley said. I play every single possession to be better, and I play every single day to be better than the day before, so knockout in-season Cup, pre-season, playoffs, I play it all the same. I try to come out here and give 100 per cent every single time that I'm on the floor.

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I more try to be process-oriented as much as I can be. Although the Raptors could be heard watching the Atlanta-Boston game in their locker room, Barnes was nonchalant about the outcome. It's whatever at this point, Barnes said. Pretty interesting game, I guess.

Raptors Eliminated From NBA Cup

Missing the knockout round of the NBA Cup may be a blessing in disguise for Toronto (7-11) after it dropped seven of its past eight games to sink to ninth in the regular-season standings. Instead of playing top-tier teams such as Boston, the Philadelphia 76ers or the Detroit Pistons in the tournament, the Raptors will instead get to face theoretically softer competition in the new dates added to their schedule.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic said he was proud of his team's effort. I'm really proud of how hard our guys are playing every single night, Rajakovic said. It's not just connected with the outcome when we win, but like we really play very hard every single night.

Seeing how the guys were exhausted at the end of the game, how guys were exhausted in the locker room, gives me a lot of confidence that this group is just going to continue getting better and improving. Collin Murray-Boyles came off Toronto's bench for 19 points and seven rebounds. Ja'Kobe Walter left the game in the third quarter with a right quad contusion. He finished with three points, three rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes of play.

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Injuries Affect Toronto Nets Lineups

Kawhi Leonard (left knee swelling) and RJ Barrett (mild right hamstring strain), both starters when healthy, missed Friday's game against the Nets and won't return for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets either. Both did individual workouts at Thursday's practice. Julius Randle and Mikel Brown Jr. scored 21 points apiece for Brooklyn (4-14). Michael Porter Jr. added 17 points.

The Nets visit the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. The Raptors host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026.