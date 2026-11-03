Barn fire in Sparta Ont kills 50 chickens and destroys Quaker Springs Farm inventory

A fire at Quaker Springs Farm in Sparta, Ontario, destroyed a barn, killed over 50 chickens, and ruined holiday inventory, with seven pigs still missing.

A devastating barn fire in Sparta, Ontario, has claimed dozens of chickens and significantly damaged the operations of a small, local farm business. On Monday, a barn housing approximately 90 chickens and nine pigs caught fire on Sparta Line.

Quaker Springs Farm Barn Fire Losses

The location of the blaze is directly across the street from the local elementary school, raising immediate safety concerns for the community. By Tuesday morning, Vera Davey, the owner of Quaker Springs Farm, provided an estimate of the losses suffered in the incident. She confirmed that more than 50 egg-laying chickens had been lost in the fire, marking a substantial blow to her poultry operation.

Also read B.C. ostrich farm files lawsuit against CFIA, government and RCMP

In a fortunate turn of events, a neighbour managed to let the nine pigs out of the barn as the fire started. Davey stated that she had successfully recovered two of the pigs, ensuring their safety from the flames.

Advertisement

Missing Pigs and Destroyed Food Products

However, the remaining seven pigs remain unaccounted for in the fields surrounding her home. The search for the missing animals continues as farmers and neighbours work to locate them in the area. Beyond the loss of live animals, the fire resulted in the total destruction of Davey's stored food products. Freezers full of butchered meat, chickens, and pork products were completely destroyed in the blaze.

This loss extends to her entire inventory intended for the Horton Street Christmas Market in St. Thomas. The timing of the fire has left Davey with no goods to sell during the crucial holiday shopping season. The Yarmouth Centre Fire Department responded to the fire with assistance from the Elgin County OPP. Due to the active fire and safety risks, authorities closed Sparta Line as crews battled the blaze.

Emergency Response and School Safety

The proximity of the fire to the elementary school required additional coordination with school officials. Police helped facilitate the pickup of students at the end of the school day to ensure their safety. Hours after the blaze in Elgin County, London fire crews were battling a separate barn fire in south London. Crews were called to a shop and shed at the intersection of Scotland Drive and Wellington Road.

The call came shortly before midnight, marking a busy night for emergency responders in the region. London fire officials reported that the extent of the fire damage caused the structure to begin failing. A roof collapse and a partial wall collapse were reported at the scene in south London. Fire operations at the London site shifted to a defensive strategy to protect surrounding properties.

Advertisement

Separate London Barn Fire

A water shuttle was used to support suppression efforts as the structure continued to deteriorate. Despite the severe structural damage, all occupants were accounted for and no injuries were reported. This incident highlights the dangers of barn fires, particularly those occurring in rural or semi-rural settings. The combined reports from Sparta and London underscore the need for continued fire safety awareness.