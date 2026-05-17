Barbra Streisand Cancels Cannes Film Festival Appearance Due to Knee Injury

Barbra Streisand, who was scheduled to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, has cancelled her appearance due to a knee injury. The festival organizers will still honor her despite her absence.

CANNES, France — Barbra Streisand announced on Sunday that she will not attend the Cannes Film Festival 's closing ceremony later this week where she was to receive an honorary Palme d'Or, after sustaining a knee injury.

The festival organizers said they would still honor the singer-actor despite her absence, according to a press release that carried Streisand's statement.

"On the advice of my doctors, as I continue recovering from a knee injury, I am sadly unable to attend the Festival de Cannes this year," she said in the statement. "But I am deeply honored to receive the honorary Palme d'Or and had so been looking forward to celebrating the remarkable films of the 79th edition.

" "I was also very much looking forward to spending time with colleagues whom I so admire -- and, of course, returning to France, a place I have always loved," Streisand added. "My heartfelt thanks to the Festival, and to everyone who continues to support and champion the art of cinema. " It also surprised John Travolta on Friday with one ahead of the premiere of his directorial debut, "Propeller One-Way Night Coach" at the Cannes festival





CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Barbra Streisand Cannes Film Festival Palme D'or Knee Injury John Travolta Propeller One-Way Night Coach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lupita Nyong'o Will Play Helen Of Troy In ‘The Odyssey’ — And Elon Musk’s Reaction Was Exactly What You’d ExpectThe tech billionaire doubled down on his criticism of Christopher Nolan’s star-studded film adaptation.

Read more »

“White Samuel L. Jackson”: John Travolta’s New Cannes Look Triggers Hilarious Memes And ReactionsHere are the most hilarious reactions for John Travolta's unrecognizable Cannes look. Funny, Memes

Read more »

Little Lorraine takes off in theatres, Cineplex adds shows across CanadaThe film that was shot in Cape Breton has been selling out theatres since its release five weeks ago.

Read more »

Steven Soderbergh used AI in a documentary about John Lennon. And he wants to talk about itSteven Soderbergh’s new documentary revisits John Lennon’s final interview hours before his 1980 death, revealing intimate conversations with Yoko Ono about life, love and creativity. The film has sparked debate after Soderbergh admitted using AI-generated visuals for parts of the documentary shown at Cannes.

Read more »