Bank of Japan Hikes Interest Rates to Highest Since 1995, Global Economy Experiences Macro Divergence

The Bank of Japan has raised interest rates to 1%, the highest level in 31 years, causing a macro divergence in the global economy. Japan's stock market was bullish, but the move tests equities and Bitcoin, and may negatively impact crypto and equities.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) released its new interest rates, the highest since 1995, marking a historic shift away from an ultra-easy monetary supply. At the same time, a macro divergence is happening in the global economy across three assets that have been moving together - the global money supply and equities are near all-time highs while Bitcoin and crypto are declining.

Japan's stock market was bullish, just like Bitcoin and the broader crypto market, after the BOJ raised rates to 1%, the highest level in 31 years. This move not only tests equities and Bitcoin but also Japanese Yen (JPY) stablecoins. If JPY stablecoins are used for transactions, supply stays sticky, but if they're for Yen exposure, supply contracts. As such, JPY strengthens as the world's last major source of cheap funding tightens.

The borrowing of JYP becomes expensive to maintain, negatively impacting crypto and equities. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei stayed green in the wake of the news, probably because of the agreement between the U.S. and Iran's peace deal. There was a short-term shift in sentiment from fear to opportunity, but the real question was the impact of the BOJ's hike.

Historically, Bitcoin price has seen a sharp 20%-30% sell-off after each of the last four BOJ rate hikes, with declines of more than 17%, 25%, and 30% in March and July 2024, January 2025, and December 2025, respectively. However, there has been a shift in sentiment following a period of fear that has persisted since the U.S.-Iran war began in late February.

Bitcoin and crypto could see 20%-30% declines if the JPY strengthens amid rate hikes, as they have historically done. AMBCrypto was founded in 2018 with a mission to simplify and bring the latest blockchain and cryptocurrency news to our readers. We have quickly grown into the digital news source for an emerging generation of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, reaching more than a million readers on a monthly basis, across the globe





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bank Of Japan Interest Rates Global Economy Macro Divergence Bitcoin Crypto Equities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bank of Japan raises its key interest rate to a three-decade highThe Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate to 1% on Tuesday, citing challenges stemming from a weak Japanese yen and higher prices.View on euronews

Read more »

Premarket: Stocks rise as SpaceX fever lifts tech; yen flat after BOJ hikes ratesWall Street futures point to a higher open

Read more »

Global shares are mostly higher and Nikkei tops 70,000 before Bank of Japan’s rate hikeGlobal shares mostly advanced and Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 briefly topped 70,000 for the first time Tuesday before trimming early gains after the Bank of Japan raised its key interest rate to 1 per cent.

Read more »

Kevin Warsh's Fed debut comes at a pivotal moment for global monetary policyFour of the world's major central banks — the US Fed, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, and the Reserve Bank of Australia — will all set rates this week.

Read more »