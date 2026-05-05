Bank of France's Gold Strategy Yields $15 Billion Profit Amid BRICS+ Demand Surge

The Bank of France's recent sale and repurchase of its 129-tonne gold reserve highlights a growing trend among central banks to diversify away from dollar reserves. This move, which generated a $15 billion profit, comes as demand from BRICS+ nations is expected to drive the gold market. Technical analyst Joseph Wagner, with extensive experience in financial markets and Bitcoin trading, provides insights into these shifting financial dynamics.

Joseph Wagner , a seasoned technical market analyst with over 25 years of experience, has made significant contributions to financial publications such as STOCKS & COMMODITIES Magazine, Futures Magazine, and Barrons.

He is also the executive producer of The Gold Forecast, a daily video newsletter, and has been a keynote speaker at prestigious financial seminars like Futures West and the Dow Jones Financial Symposium. Wagner coauthored Trading Applications Of Japanese Candlestick Charting, a publication by John Wiley, and has specialized in Bitcoin trading for nearly a decade. Since 2020, he has authored The Bitcoin Minute, a publication focused on BTC trading strategies.

Wagner has been a member of The Gold Forecast team since 2015 and currently leads their silver division, a role he has held since early 2025. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee the information provided. The content is strictly informational and not a solicitation for any financial transactions.

Kitco Metals Inc. and the author disclaim any liability for losses or damages arising from the use of the publication. In a notable financial move, the Bank of France recently sold its 129-tonne US gold reserve and repurchased it in Europe, resulting in a substantial $15 billion profit. This strategic shift underscores a broader trend of central banks diversifying away from dollar reserves toward gold.

Experts suggest that increasing demand from BRICS+ nations could further propel the gold market, signaling a significant shift in global financial dynamics





KitcoNewsNOW / 🏆 13. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bank Of France Gold Reserves BRICS+ Financial Markets Joseph Wagner

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bank of France's Gold Maneuver Yields $15 Billion Profit Amid Global Shift from Dollar ReservesThe Bank of France's strategic sale and repurchase of its 129-tonne gold reserve highlights a growing trend among central banks to diversify away from dollar reserves. This move, which resulted in a $15 billion profit, is part of a broader shift influenced by increasing demand from BRICS+ nations. The article also features insights from Joseph Wagner, a veteran technical analyst with expertise in Bitcoin and precious metals.

Read more »

Bank of France Profits $15 Billion from Gold Reserve TradeThe Bank of France generated a substantial $15 billion profit by selling its US-held gold reserves and repurchasing them in Europe, signaling a broader trend of nations shifting away from dollar reserves towards gold, particularly driven by demand from BRICS+ countries.

Read more »

Bank of France Profits $15 Billion from Gold Reserve SwapThe Bank of France executed a strategic transaction, selling and repurchasing a 129-tonne US gold reserve, generating a $15 billion profit. This move signals a growing trend of nations diversifying away from dollar reserves and increasing gold holdings, driven by BRICS+ demand.

Read more »

Bank of France Profits $15 Billion from Gold Reserve SwapThe Bank of France sold its 129-tonne US gold reserve and repurchased it in Europe, generating a $15 billion profit. Experts suggest a growing trend of shifting from dollar reserves to gold, potentially fueled by demand from BRICS+ nations, could significantly impact the gold market.

Read more »

Bank of France Profits $15 Billion from Gold Reserve SwapThe Bank of France executed a strategic sale and repurchase of its US gold reserve, generating a $15 billion profit. This move signals a growing trend of central banks diversifying away from dollar reserves and towards gold, particularly driven by demand from BRICS+ nations.

Read more »

Bank of France Profits $15 Billion from Gold Reserve TransactionKitco NEWS reports on the Bank of France's strategic sale and repurchase of its 129-tonne US gold reserve, resulting in a $15 billion profit. The article also discusses the growing trend of shifting from dollar reserves to gold, driven by BRICS+ demand, which could impact the global gold market.

Read more »