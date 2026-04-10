The Bank of France's strategic gold transactions, selling and then repurchasing its gold reserve, generate a $15 billion profit. This move, along with the growing trend of shifting from dollar reserves to gold, is fueled by the demand from BRICS+ nations. This highlights the evolving dynamics of global finance and the increasing importance of gold as a safe-haven asset.

Kitco NEWS, a premier source for precious metals news, boasts a team of seasoned journalists dedicated to delivering accurate and unbiased reporting on a wide range of topics, including the economy, stock markets, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and the mining and metals industries. Their primary mission is to empower individuals to make informed market decisions.

They achieve this through comprehensive reporting, daily market summaries, insightful interviews with leading industry figures, in-depth coverage (often exclusive) of crucial industry events, and detailed analyses of market-impacting developments. This commitment to providing valuable insights has solidified Kitco NEWS's reputation as a trusted authority in the financial news landscape.\[Author's name], a Crypto and Market Reporter for Kitco News, brings over fifteen years of experience to the table as a writer, editor, broadcaster, and producer for various media outlets, educational institutions, and cultural organizations. Their expertise extends to a deep understanding of market dynamics, acquired since entering the field in 2007. They founded the broadcast division of CEP News in Montreal, Canada, where they pioneered a cutting-edge web-based audio news service, recognized for its exceptional speed. Moreover, they produced economic news videos in collaboration with prominent platforms such as MSN and the TMX. [Author's name] holds a Bachelor's degree with a Specialization in Journalism from Concordia University. For any inquiries, they can be reached at 1-514-670-1339. It is important to note that the perspectives presented in this article reflect the author's opinions and may not necessarily align with those of Kitco Metals Inc. While the author has diligently strived for accuracy in the information provided, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee the absolute accuracy of the information. This article is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation to engage in any transactions involving commodities, securities, or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author explicitly disclaim any liability for losses or damages incurred as a result of using this publication.\The recent actions of the Bank of France underscore the evolving landscape of global finance. Reportedly, the Bank of France strategically sold its substantial 129-tonne US gold reserve. Subsequently, it repurchased the same gold in Europe, generating a significant profit of $15 billion. This bold move highlights a trend, encapsulated by the statement, 'The shift from dollar reserves to gold is not a prediction but a trend.' The implication is that central banks and other financial institutions are increasingly diversifying their reserves, moving away from the US dollar and toward gold as a safe-haven asset. Furthermore, the growing influence of the BRICS+ nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and potentially other emerging economies) on global financial markets is expected to play a crucial role in driving the gold market. Their collective demand for gold could further fuel this trend, potentially leading to increased gold prices and a reshuffling of global financial power. This shift reflects a broader geopolitical context, with nations seeking greater financial independence and stability amidst evolving global dynamics





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